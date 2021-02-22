Italian Ambassador To DRC Is Killed In Attack On Food Aid Convoy

Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio was killed in a violent attack on an aid convoy in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday. Two other people also died, including an Italian national police officer and a driver, Italy's foreign ministry said as it announced Attanasio's death.

The attackers struck near Goma, as Attanasio rode in a U.N. World Food Program convoy near the DRC's eastern borders with Rwanda and Uganda. The ambassador was part of a delegation visiting a feeding program at a school.

"A number of other passengers travelling with the delegation sustained injuries during the attack," the World Food Program said. It added that the road the group was on "had previously been cleared for travel without security escorts."

The exact circumstances around the attack remain unclear, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said as he announced Attanasio's death. He said Italy is now mourning a shocking loss, and will spare no effort to learn what happened.

The violence comes months after the U.N. World Food Program won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its work to help people cope with food insecurity that results from conflict and crises.

