Individual Tests Positive For COVID-19 During Travel-Related Quarantine In Unalaska

An individual has tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested for the virus during their locally-mandated 14-day quarantine period, Unalaska city officials reported Friday.

The individual is a family member of an employee of Westward Seafoods, Inc. (WSI), officials said in a statement. They were tested during their travel-related quarantine and are now isolated.

"WSI thanks Unalaska Unified Command for their help and professionalism in carrying out our COVID-19 Response Plan," WSI said in the statement. "The dedication of all involved allowed us to catch this case at the very start of our quarantine protocols, minimizing exposure to the community. WSI will take all steps necessary to ensure our family member will get the proper care and treatment to assist in their recovery and prevent transmission in the community. We wish everyone impacted by COVID-19 well in this difficult time."

To date, this marks 97 positive cases of COVID-19 in Unalaska. In addition to Friday's positive case, 85 have been among American Seafoods crew members, eight have been among Icicle Seafoods employees, one was a Resolve-Magone Marine employee last week, one was a Pacific Stevedoring employee in early July, and one was an employee of the Alaska Marine Highway System who tested positive for the virus in Unalaska on the M/V Tustumena's first ferry trip of the season in early June.

The state currently shows five Unalaska residents with positive tests for the virus. Regardless of where a person tests, whether in Unalaska, within the State of Alaska, or in another state, a positive result will be reported for Unalaska if that person is considered a resident of the island, the city said in its statement.

Most of the individuals who tested positive at Iliuliuk Family and Health Services have left the island and their care has been transferred to another provider, according to clinic officials. Therefore, they cannot accurately report on the number of people who may be considered recovered or a current number of active cases, they added. Personnel at the clinic are coordinating with the state's Department of Health and Social Services regarding protocols for the individuals who tested positive and remain on the island.