To Improve Unalaska's Health Care, APIA Focuses On 'Incremental' Changes While Partnering with IFHS

Changes are underway in Unalaska's health care landscape.

About a year ago, the island's two main providers agreed to streamline their services in an effort to avoid duplication, cut costs, and improve access for all community members.

Charles Fagerstrom is health director at the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA), which has long provided care to tribal members around the region.

Fagerstrom sat down with KUCB's Laura Kraegel to provide an update on APIA's progress in partnering with the local clinic, Iliuliuk Family and Health Services (IFHS).