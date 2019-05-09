To Improve Unalaska's Health Care, APIA Focuses On 'Incremental' Changes While Partnering with IFHS

Credit Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association

Changes are underway in Unalaska's health care landscape.

About a year ago, the island's two main providers agreed to streamline their services in an effort to avoid duplication, cut costs, and improve access for all community members.

Charles Fagerstrom is health director at the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA), which has long provided care to tribal members around the region.

Fagerstrom sat down with KUCB's Laura Kraegel to provide an update on APIA's progress in partnering with the local clinic, Iliuliuk Family and Health Services (IFHS).

Tags: 
News
health
HEALTH CARE
APIA
ALEUTIAN PRIBILOF ISLANDS ASSOCIATION
IFHS
Iliuliuk Family and Health Services
NONPROFITS

Related Content

City Loans Unalaska's Clinic $500K

By Apr 16, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Thanks to an emergency loan, Unalaska's clinic won't have to shut its doors in May.

Last week, the City Council voted unanimously April 9 to lend $500,000 to Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, which requested help after projecting its ninth deficit in 10 years.

Only 7 Of 12 Nonprofit Applicants Get Full City Grants, As Unalaska Stares Down Deficit

By Apr 30, 2019
Berett Wilber/KUCB

With a budget deficit looming, the City of Unalaska won't fully fund this year's grant requests from local nonprofits.

The City Council voted last week to give $1.47 million to 11 community organizations. While that's a 15 percent increase over last year and about $250,000 more than councilors' spending goal, it's still less than the $1.94 million that nonprofits had asked for.

New Intensive Outpatient Program Expands Recovery Options In Unalaska And Sand Point

By Jul 13, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaska and Sand Point residents will soon have the option of receiving substance abuse treatment from home.

People from the Aleutian Islands have always had to leave the region for recovery. But starting Aug. 1, they'll have another choice.

"The idea is that folks can stay in the community, gain or maintain employment, and learn the skills of recovery right where they’d be using them," said Dr. Keri Boyd.