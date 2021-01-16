Attention Unalaskans 65 years of age or older: the Iliuliuk Family Health Services Clinic has COVID-19 vaccines available now and will continue to vaccinate eligible individuals throughout this weekend. Call the Clinic at 581-1202 to sign up. If you call after hours, the phone will forward to the Unalaska Department of Public Safety and UPD will provide your information to the Clinic. Clinic staff will return your call to schedule an appointment.
IFHS Clinic Offers COVID-19 Vaccines For Unalaskans 65+
By IFHS Clinic Staff • 21 minutes ago