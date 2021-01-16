IFHS Clinic Offers COVID-19 Vaccines For Unalaskans 65+

By IFHS Clinic Staff 21 minutes ago

Credit Hope McKenney/KUCB

Attention Unalaskans 65 years of age or older: the Iliuliuk Family Health Services Clinic has COVID-19 vaccines available now and will continue to vaccinate eligible individuals throughout this weekend.  Call the Clinic at 581-1202 to sign up.  If you call after hours, the phone will forward to the Unalaska Department of Public Safety and UPD will provide your information to the Clinic.   Clinic staff will return your call to schedule an appointment.  

IFHS

Second Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine Touches Down In Unalaska

By Jan 14, 2021
Hope McKenney/KUCB

Unalaska has received its second shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, and clinic staff have already started giving out shots.

The 300 doses from drug company Moderna touched down Wednesday afternoon on an ACE Cargo flight from Anchorage.

Clinic staff began giving shots Thursday, local health officials said. 