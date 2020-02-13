'How Is This Going To Work?:' City Manager Says Unalaska Won't Rush Into Geothermal Energy Contract

By 44 seconds ago

OC/Chena Power plans to develop the geothermal potential at Makushin Volcano. Company officials are scheduled to present at the Unalaska City Council's meeting on Feb. 25.
Credit Courtesy Malcolm Herstand / Alaska Volcano Observatory

The City of Unalaska isn't rushing into a geothermal energy agreement with OC/Chena Power.

While the private company had asked local officials to sign a 30-year power deal by the end of the month, City Manager Erin Reinders said they won't make a decision until they have more information.

"I think some of these larger concepts — how is this going to work? — need to be discussed before we really dig in to the very specific details of a power purchase agreement," said Reinders. 

OC/Chena Power has said it plans to develop geothermal energy at Unalaska Island's Makushin Volcano to reduce the city's diesel consumption, as well as improve utility costs for residents and businesses.

But earlier this month, both officials and community members raised a number of concerns about cost and logistics. That's why company officials are now planning to make a formal presentation at the City Council's next meeting.

"They will be able to answer a lot of the questions that are still percolating in some of our minds — or at least be able to take notes on some of the concerns that people have," said Reinders. "It will allow for us to have a more informed discussion on developing a power purchase agreement and ultimately making a decision."

Right now, the city doesn't have a set timeline for deciding whether to sign a deal with OC/Chena Power, which was formed by Unalaska's Ounalashka Corporation and the Fairbanks-based Chena Power.

The company is scheduled to present to the City Council on Feb. 25 at City Hall.

Tags: 
News
GEOTHERMAL
energy
renewable energy
environment
MAKUSHIN VOLCANO
OC/CHENA POWER
Ounalashka Corporation
chena power
UTILITES
PUBLIC UTILITIES
CITY COUNCIL

Related Content

Unalaska Weighs Whether To Commit To 30-Year Geothermal Deal With OC/Chena Power

By Feb 5, 2020
Courtesy Malcolm Herstand / Alaska Volcano Observatory

A private company looking to develop geothermal energy at Makushin Volcano wants the City of Unalaska to commit to a 30-year power deal by the end of the month.

At a special meeting last week, the City Council heard an update from consultant Mike Hubbard on the energy project proposed by OC/Chena Power.

Makushin Volcano Could Provide Energy To Unalaska — If City Agrees To Buy From OC/Chena Power

By Nov 27, 2019
Hope McKenney/KUCB

After decades of false starts, geothermal power may be coming to Unalaska.

The Ounalashka Corporation and Fairbanks-based Chena Power, LLC have formed a company to develop a geothermal project at Makushin Volcano.

At a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Corporation CEO Chris Salts said the company's goal is to reduce the city's consumption of 200,000 gallons of fuel each month, as well as lower and stabilize utility costs for residents and businesses.

As City Study Continues, Data Show Pyramid Valley As Potential Wind Farm Location

By Dec 2, 2019
Hope McKenney/KUCB

Engineers have taken down one of Unalaska's four meteorological (MET) towers after it was damaged in a fall storm. Its loss isn't expected to compromise the city's ongoing energy study testing the feasibility of a local wind farm.

On Hog Island, workers have been preparing a MET tower for winter, anchoring it deeper into the ground. That way, when high winds blow and heavy rain falls, it'll stand up to the elements and avoid damage.