'Hold Their Feet To the Fire': Getting A COVID-19 Vaccine To Hard-Hit Indian Country

These last few days have been chaotic at the Nimiipuu Health Clinic on the Nez Perce Reservation in Idaho.

The director, Dr. R. Kim Hartwig, is trying to manage testing and treating patients for COVID- 19 and other diseases, while also racing to get a plan in place to distribute a vaccine.

"It's not something that we have a timeline [for], it's like, I got a call and was told, 'You're gonna get a vaccine in two weeks, get a plan together,' " she says.

Only a handful of Hartwig's frontline workers are expected to get the initial Pfizer vaccine because the tribe doesn't have the special refrigeration and storage it requires. But she's OK with waiting a few more weeks for the expected second Moderna vaccine that won't need that. It's a feat in and of itself to be getting a vaccine this fast to rural Lapwai, Idaho, population 1,000.

"I'm thankful for that," Hartwig says. "If I have to scramble some to make sure my community is safe, that's what I've committed my life to."

The federal government has designated an allocation of the first coronavirus vaccines to hard-hit Indian Country. Native Americans have long endured health care inequities, and they're four times as likely to be hospitalized by COVID-19.

Still, reaching everyone who needs it will be a monumental challenge, and there is plenty of skepticism about the federal government's ability to deliver, after a century's worth of broken treaties and failures to meet government to government obligations with sovereign tribes.

"We're treating this as any other challenges we're faced with," says Commander Andrea Klimo of the Indian Health Service.

Tribes had the option of getting the vaccine shipments from their state or the IHS. More than half of the 574 federally recognized tribes are doing what the Nez Perce are, and opting for the IHS, says Klimo.

Klimo, an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma, is leading the government's task force in charge of distributing the vaccines to tribes.

"We're tackling it head-on and working through things such as hesitancy or any sort of perceived trust issue, as they come along," Klimo says.

There will be a lot of scrutiny on the IHS as the first vaccines are expected to begin being distributed in the next couple of days. Congress has long underfunded tribal health care, and consequently, Native people aren't always confident in the IHS's ability to deliver.

"We're going to hold their feet to the fire because it's their trust responsibility, their treaty obligation," says Rodney Bordeaux, president of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

At the IHS hospital in Rosebud, S.D., only 10 of the 30 beds are even being used right now because of staff shortages. The tribe has had some of the highest COVID-19 rates of infection in the region. Curfews, mask mandates and other lockdowns have been enforced, Bordeaux says, unlike in the surrounding state.

If the IHS fails to distribute the vaccine as planned, Bordeaux says that hopefully, Congress will provide another round of stimulus as a backup.

"It's very bad, we've tried working with Congress to get more funding, but we have not [yet] been able to do that," he says.

Already CARES Act funds helped pay for mobile units that his tribe will use to deliver the vaccine to communities across its 2,000-square-mile reservation.



AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The U.S. Supreme Court tonight shut down President Trump's 11th-hour attempt to block Joe Biden's election as president. Trump's hopes hinged on a lawsuit brought by Texas that sought to invalidate the election results in four key states - Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. But in a three-sentence order, the court said Texas has no legal standing to sue another state on these grounds.

Joining us now is NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg. And, Nina, can you start with those three sentences? What did they say?

NINA TOTENBERG, BYLINE: The court said that Texas has no legal grounds to complain about how another state conducts its elections. And the justices therefore said essentially, you can't even come here with this suit. In other words, in this country, election laws are governed by state and local laws unless there's some federal exception. And so the court said that Texas had not suffered any injury. After all, Texas and all the states that were supporting it, the Republican-controlled states that were supporting it, they got to cast their votes the way they wanted, and they couldn't complain about how another state conducted its elections in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin or Michigan.

CORNISH: Did any of the justices dissent?

TOTENBERG: Well, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said that for procedural reasons, they thought that Texas should be able to at least file its suit in the Supreme Court. But beyond that, they wouldn't have given Texas anything else that it wanted.

CORNISH: Nina, if this was such a slam dunk that it took the Supreme Court about a day to decide to do nothing, why did Texas file the suit? And why did 17 Republican attorneys general file a supporting brief? And I guess I should also follow with, why did more than half the Republican members of Congress do the same thing?

TOTENBERG: Well, let's start with Attorney General Paxton, Ken Paxton of Texas. There's been a lot of speculation because he's under indictment for securities fraud, is being investigated by the FBI on other charges that perhaps he is looking for a pardon because interestingly, the solicitor general of Texas who signs all of Texas's briefs to the Supreme Court, usually - the solicitor general of the state did not sign this brief.

As to the other attorneys general, we know from a variety of reports that President Trump talked to several of them because they were all meeting in Washington, trying to get them to support this brief. In addition to that, you know, attorneys general frequently are going to run for another office. They may want to be governor someday. So this was good politics. And that's probably the same reason that the majority of the Republican members of the House of Representatives did the same thing.

CORNISH: What happens next?

TOTENBERG: Well, the Constitution tells us what happens next. The members of - the delegates of the Electoral College meet from every state and in every state to cast their ballots as they were voted upon by the people of that state. And one would have to note that the - in these four states, not only was there a recount in every one of these states, there were audits. There were dozens of challenges in court, none of which came to fruition in any way and that the attorney general of the United States, Mr. Trump's own attorney general, said there was no evidence of any kind of massive fraud.

So they will meet - all of them - on Monday. And they will cast their votes, and Joe Biden will become the president-elect formally of the United States. And he will then be sworn into office on January 20. Now, of course, this is Trump land. We - you never know what could happen next. So I'm not going to say never.

CORNISH: That's OK.

TOTENBERG: Never say never when it comes to Trump.

CORNISH: Yes. That's NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.