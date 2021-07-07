Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Was Assassinated At Home, According To The Acting PM

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated, according to the country's acting prime minister.

Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement that a group of people, some of whom spoke Spanish, attacked the president's private residence and killed him.

The first lady was wounded by a bullet and is receiving care, he added.

"Every measure is being taken to guarantee the continuity of the state to protect the nation," Joseph said in the statement.

