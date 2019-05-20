Eichenlaub Picked For Elementary School Principal

The Unalaska City School District administration has announced their pick for the next principal of Eagle's View Elementary Achigaalux.

Chad Eichenlaub -- the business education teacher at the high school -- is poised to fill the position currently occupied by Joanna "JJ" Hinderberger; Hinderberger resigned her post last month.

Superintendent John Conwell said there were about 15 applications for the position.

"Hiring is hard at this time," Conwell said. "We would have liked to have seen more applications, but due to the lateness of the school year I think a lot of folks who are interested in principal positions have already secured those for the next year."

Conwell narrowed the pool to two finalists. Then he interviewed the candidates alongside two current elementary school teachers.

While it wasn't an easy decision, Conwell said Eichenlaub was the most desirable candidate.

"He has all the credentials. He has his masters of education in educational leadership from the University of Montana," Conwell said. "He's taught in our school district for two years and also was a student teacher here back in 2012."

Eichenlaub does not have experience as an elementary school teacher or as a principal or assistant principal.

But Conwell said it's becoming more common to hire principals who have no prior administrator experience.

"It's great to have a young early career administrator in the building. They bring a lot of new fresh ideas and a ton of energy," Conwell said. "I think Mr. Eichenlaub with his business education teaching background will take Eagle's View Elementary to the next level with their instructional technology."

Eichenlaub will not be officially hired until his contract is approved by the Unalaska Board of Education. That's on the agenda for their meeting on Thursday May 23.

UCSD is still working to be fully staffed for the fall.

The school is actively recruiting a replacement business education teacher as well as a 5th/6th grade instructor and one maintenance worker.