With Eichenlaub Confirmed As Elementary Principal, UCSD Has 2 Teaching Positions To Fill

Chad Eichenlaub is officially the next principal of Eagle's View Elementary Achigaalux.

On Thursday, Unalaska's school board unanimously approved an $85,000 contract for Eichenlaub, who currently serves as the high school's business education teacher.

"Congratulations, Chad," said Board President Frank Kelty. "We wish you all the best in your new assignment here with the district."

This will be Eichenlaub's first post as a principal and administrator.

He was selected from a pool of about 15 applicants earlier this month, with Superintendent John Conwell praising his master's degree in education and his experience with the Unalaska City School District (USCD). He has taught at the high school for two years and did his student teaching on the island in 2012.

Conwell said Eichenlaub's new role means UCSD still has two teaching positions to fill before the next school year: business education and intermediate elementary.

"The district continues to actively recruit for these positions, and we're making plans to attend a series of job fairs this summer in Houston, Texas and Anchorage," said Conwell. "The shortage of qualified teachers being experienced throughout Alaska and the Lower 48 seems to have finally hit Unalaska."

UCSD is also recruiting for a full-time maintenance worker.

Conwell said he hopes to have hiring candidates ready for approval by the school board's next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 15.