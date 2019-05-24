With Eichenlaub Confirmed As Elementary Principal, UCSD Has 2 Teaching Positions To Fill

By 14 minutes ago

Chad Eichenlaub will replace Joanna "JJ" Hinderberger, who resigned after two years as principal of Eagle's View Elementary Achigaalux. Her last day on the job is June 7.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Chad Eichenlaub is officially the next principal of Eagle's View Elementary Achigaalux.

On Thursday, Unalaska's school board unanimously approved an $85,000 contract for Eichenlaub, who currently serves as the high school's business education teacher.

"Congratulations, Chad," said Board President Frank Kelty. "We wish you all the best in your new assignment here with the district."

This will be Eichenlaub's first post as a principal and administrator.

He was selected from a pool of about 15 applicants earlier this month, with Superintendent John Conwell praising his master's degree in education and his experience with the Unalaska City School District (USCD). He has taught at the high school for two years and did his student teaching on the island in 2012.

Conwell said Eichenlaub's new role means UCSD still has two teaching positions to fill before the next school year: business education and intermediate elementary.

"The district continues to actively recruit for these positions, and we're making plans to attend a series of job fairs this summer in Houston, Texas and Anchorage," said Conwell. "The shortage of qualified teachers being experienced throughout Alaska and the Lower 48 seems to have finally hit Unalaska."

UCSD is also recruiting for a full-time maintenance worker.

Conwell said he hopes to have hiring candidates ready for approval by the school board's next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 15.

Tags: 
News
Education
SCHOOLS
UCSD
EAGLE'S VIEW ELEMENTARY ACHIGAALUX
SCHOOL BOARD

Related Content

Eichenlaub Picked For Elementary School Principal

By May 20, 2019
Berett Wilber

The Unalaska City School District has announced its pick for the next principal of Eagle's View Elementary Achigaalux.

Chad Eichenlaub, who currently works as the high school's business education teacher, is poised to fill the position left by Joanna "JJ" Hinderberger.

She resigned last month.

Superintendent John Conwell said there were about 15 applications for the position.

After 2 Years, Hinderberger Resigns As Principal Of Eagle's View Elementary

By May 7, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Eagle's View Elementary Achigaalux is searching for a new principal.

Joanna "JJ" Hinderberger resigned last month after two years with the school.

KUCB's Laura Kraegel spoke with her about why she's taking a new job at the Mendenhall River Community School in Juneau.

TRANSCRIPT

Waiting For Final Word On State Funding, UCSD Focuses On Filling Teacher Vacancies

By Mar 29, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Next year, the Unalaska City School District will have a big batch of new teachers — and a new bus company.

Superintendent John Conwell updated the school board on both issues last week, emphasizing the district has already filled four of the seven staff vacancies sparked by resignations and sabbaticals.

"We're in pretty good shape at this point in the hiring season," he said.