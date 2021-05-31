The Effort To Reform The U.S. Military's Justice System Faces A New Fight

For three straight nights, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand took to the Senate floor to ask for quick approval of her bill to reform the military's criminal justice system.

After eight years of trying, the Democrat and longtime member of the Senate Armed Services Committee finally has the votes needed to approve the transformative legislation in the upper chamber. The bill has more than 60 cosponsors.

But night after night, her Democratic colleague who chairs the powerful committee, Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, said no. "Reserving my right to object," he said on their last night of openly sparring on the chamber floor.

It's the latest chapter in a battle that has been years in the making.

Reed is among a cadre of influential lawmakers who are still not on board with all facets of the proposal, even as its support grows elsewhere.

In the military, commanders who are not lawyers get to choose which serious criminal cases go to trial. That means leaders who are pilots, infantry officers and hold other positions can be tasked with making weighty legal decisions with little to no experience.

Gillibrand and supporters of her measure say that system is no longer working. They want to see those cases pulled from the chain of command and into the hands of experienced military prosecutors.

They point to Pentagon reports showing cases of sexual assaults remain at record highs, while prosecution and conviction rates are falling.

For example, reports of these crimes were 37% higher in 2019, when compared with two years prior. That's while prosecution and conviction rates for related cases were down 7% since Gillibrand's legislation was first introduced.

Reed recently announced that after longtime opposition to the measure, he's on board when it comes to pulling sex-related crimes away from commanders. But he hasn't signed on to a broader plan to make that also apply to other serious crimes such as murder, manslaughter and child pornography.

Reed says the bill should go through the regular order of the committee process, and that could get buy-in from other holdouts. The plan could get taken up in committee later this summer when the panel considers the annual defense bill.

"I believe that the committee must start from a base that reflects the broadest consensus possible among our members," Reed said.

Among others who are still not on board, Reed has backup from the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee, Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe.

"When it comes to important issues like this, we should not rush," Inhofe said in response to Gillibrand's attempts to pass the legislation on the floor.

There's recent momentum behind Gillibrand's measure.

Earlier this month, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he was dropping his opposition to the plan. And a panel created by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also agreed recently that at least sexual assault cases should be pulled from the chain of command.

Gillibrand, who has served on the Armed Services Committee for the past decade, has sponsored the legislation since 2013.

"I asked for a vote in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and I was denied every single time," Gillibrand said on the Senate floor recently.

But this year, Gillibrand joined forces with Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, a sexual assault survivor herself before she became a combat company commander.

"It is time we take new action to stop these attacks to bring justice for the victims and to prevent these actions going forward," Ernst said in defending Gillibrand's recent attempts to get the plan passed quickly.

A former holdout on the bill, Ernst is fed up with the military's climbing criminal caseloads. "I was torn," she said. "But we have not seen improvement."

Some skeptics have said other serious crimes such as murder and manslaughter should be kept in the chain of command, but supporters of this legislation say that would be a move to water it down.

"Whether it's in the military or whether it's outside the military, a crime is a crime, and it should be punished," said Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has cosponsored the bill with Gillibrand since it was first introduced in 2013.

Supporters also argue that the legislation protects both victim and defendant rights alike. That includes, for example, a servicemember facing a serious crime worried about their rights as a defendant when they already have an acrimonious relationship with their current commander.

Backers of the plan like Grassley say the time is right for the reforms.

"We've been waiting almost a decade, there's no need to wait any longer," he said.

The bill has made for some strange bedfellows, drawing cosponsors from Vermont independent Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren to Republicans Ted Cruz of Texas and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Despite the new hurdles, Gillibrand has signaled she's nowhere near giving up, and will try on the Senate floor again.

"How long must our servicemembers wait for real reform? How long must they wait for a criminal justice system that is worthy of their sacrifice?" Gillibrand asked. "There is no persuasive argument for the need to allow more time to consider this legislation in committee. The committee has had nearly a decade to consider it."



Five Democrats are competing to win the party's nomination for governor of Virginia. One of those candidates is Virginia's lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax. In 2019, two women accused him of sexual assault. But those accusations, which Fairfax has repeatedly denied, haven't forced him out of office or out of the race for governor. Here's Ben Paviour from member station VPM in Richmond.

BEN PAVIOUR, BYLINE: Two years after two women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault, Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax maintains his innocence.

JUSTIN FAIRFAX: It is an incredible miscarriage of justice to falsely accuse someone of these types of crimes and there be no accountability.

PAVIOUR: In 2019, Fairfax ordered and passed two polygraph tests. His legal team has pointed out what they say are inconsistencies in his accusers' stories. Fairfax has also connected the allegations against him to larger injustices against Black men. Here he is on the debate stage last month, laying into the front-runner in the race, former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe.

FAIRFAX: He treated me like George Floyd; he treated me like Emmett Till - no due process, immediately assumed my guilt.

PAVIOUR: And some of his supporters agree.

TOMMY BENNETT: People really get intimidated when you can articulate and move forward and make things happen.

PAVIOUR: Tommy Bennett is a Democratic Party activist in Danville, a small southern Virginia city. Bennett says the lieutenant governor was targeted by his political enemies because he's a Black man on the rise.

BENNETT: He sort of sound like Barack Obama when he started.

PAVIOUR: But the lieutenant governor hasn't raised much money. And he trails McAuliffe, the leading Democrat, by some 40 points. That hasn't dissuaded Bennett.

BENNETT: He still can pull it off.

PAVIOUR: Even if the accusations from February 2019 are hanging over his campaign. That's when the two Black women came forward. Vanessa Tyson accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in 2004. Two days later, Meredith Watson accused Fairfax of raping her in 2000 while they were students at Duke University. The lieutenant governor says the encounters were consensual and repeatedly called for investigations by law enforcement. And, he says, the accusations are politically motivated.

FAIRFAX: It becomes a complete injustice and one that mirrors a history of racial injustice.

PAVIOUR: Neither Tyson nor Watson agreed to comment for this story. Fairfax says their refusal to publicly respond to his rebuttals undermines their credibility. Debra Katz, an attorney representing Tyson, says her client stands by her claims. She says Fairfax is trying to intimidate his accusers.

DEBRA KATZ: The fact that Justin Fairfax is still here seems to be exactly what politicians are doing these days.

PAVIOUR: Katz has represented women involved in high-profile sexual misconduct accusations, including ones involving Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. She says they represent a troubling trend in the #MeToo movement.

KATZ: Act completely indignant, never apologize, cede no ground. And to the extent that there is an apology, as in the case of Cuomo, it's I'm sorry you felt bad.

PAVIOUR: Katz says the #MeToo movement scored some important victories.

KATZ: And yet, we're in a pandemic now. Priorities have shifted, and there's less of an urgency, it seems.

PAVIOUR: Still, in Virginia, many Democrats keep Justin Fairfax at arm's length.

ADELE MCCLURE: A lot of people think if you ignore Justin, then he'll just go away.

PAVIOUR: Adele McClure is Fairfax's former policy director.

MCCLURE: And trust me. Like, I definitely hoped that that was the case so I wouldn't have to be speaking to you right now.

PAVIOUR: McClure now serves as director of Virginia's Legislative Black Caucus. She says she's speaking out because she's worried Fairfax uses his public office to bully his accusers.

MCCLURE: He can't wait to get to that governor's office because not only does he feel entitled to it, but he knows that he can wield even greater power over those who spoke against him.

PAVIOUR: Fairfax, through an attorney, alleged to NPR that McClure is speaking out because she's supporting a different candidate. McClure hasn't made any public endorsements. She says before she resigned as Fairfax's policy director, she wanted to believe in a man she once considered a friend.

MCCLURE: I put everything into defending Justin and stood by loyally and just felt completely betrayed.

PAVIOUR: McClure says she began to lose faith in Fairfax after Tyson released a statement. McClure found it compelling and alleges other staff worked to undermine Tyson.

MCCLURE: And they were desperately, desperately, throughout the week, trying to catch her in a lie to discredit her.

PAVIOUR: McClure alleges they considered a plan that called for using Black women and anonymous social media accounts to question Tyson's credibility.

MCCLURE: I was just like, no, we cannot attack - we can't attack her.

PAVIOUR: McClure says she thought the plan was later dropped. Fairfax did not respond to NPR's questions about McClure's account. His former chief of staff, Larry Roberts, said he did not recall those conversations and would not have backed that kind of plan. Fairfax has used Twitter to call out the women by name, labeling them false accusers.

Debra Katz, the attorney who represents Tyson, says others have seemed to follow Fairfax's lead. She's noticed a handful of anonymous accounts that attack the lieutenant governor's critics. NPR has not confirmed who is behind the accounts.

KATZ: I believe that this is a weaponized use of Twitter and social media, and I believe it's part of coordinated campaigns. And it does have a chilling effect on women.

FAIRFAX: We are going to win and win big in 2021 with your help. Thank you all so much. God bless you all.

PAVIOUR: Fairfax has had a busy spring. He's crisscrossed the state in a low-key, low-budget campaign focused on education and racial justice. Still, the accusations are on voters' minds. Monica Hutchinson is a Democratic Party activist who lives outside of Richmond. She says whether the accusations against Fairfax are true or not...

MONICA HUTCHINSON: We cannot have anybody be the head of our state with anything - with any dark cloud like that hanging over their head.

PAVIOUR: Instead, Hutchinson is backing state Senator Jennifer McClellan. McClellan and another candidate, Jennifer Carroll Foy, are running to become the first Black women elected governor in the U.S. Hutchinson says Black women are ready for a change.

HUTCHINSON: Every single election, we show up. But when it's time to pay it back, to let Black women lead, there's always a but, but, but. And Black women are tired of it.

PAVIOUR: It's not clear what Fairfax will do if he loses the primary. Either way, he says he plans on continuing a career in public service.

For NPR News, I'm Ben Paviour in Richmond.

