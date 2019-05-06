Dunleavy Administration Dismisses Marquardt As Alaska Ferries Chief

By Jacob Resneck 4 minutes ago

Shirley Marquardt served less than a year as executive director of the Alaska Marine Highway System.
Credit City of Unalaska

The Alaska Marine Highway System's top official lost her job last week to cost-cutting.

That's according to Department of Transportation officials who say Executive Director Shirley Marquardt's last day was April 30.

Her annual salary, including benefits, cost $181,300.

"As with any position, terms of separation are confidential," said AMHS spokesperson Aurah Landau in a statement.

Marquardt is a former Unalaska mayor with private sector experience in marine freight and seafood.

She was hired almost a year ago to the newly created executive director position as part of a now-stalled reform initiative seeking more autonomy for state ferries. She had previously been tapped by Gov. Bill Walker's administration.

Marquardt's responsibilities now revert to John Falvey, the fleet's longtime operations manager who reports to DOT Commissioner John MacKinnon.

The AMHS faces deep cuts as the House and Senate meet to reconcile competing budget proposals that could see steep reductions to service this winter.

Marquardt declined to be interviewed by Friday's deadline. But in a speech to a seniors group last month in Ketchikan, the Ketchikan Daily News reported she expressed frustration over political meddling and said staff morale was low over uncertainty over the fleet’s future.

Marquardt Appointed To Governor's Administration

By Feb 17, 2017
City of Unalaska

Gov. Bill Walker has appointed Shirley Marquardt as the state's new director of boards and commissions.

The former Unalaska mayor is moving to Anchorage to start her full-time job next month.

In her new role, Marquardt will vet candidates for the many appointments the governor makes each year -- from the Board of Fisheries to the Alaska Humanities Forum to the Marijuana Control Board.

Walker spoke highly of Marquardt when he visited the island in October.

Kelty Defeats Marquardt By 5 Votes To Reclaim Mayor's Office

By Nov 4, 2016
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

For the first time in a dozen years, Unalaska has a new mayor.

Frank Kelty defeated incumbent Shirley Marquardt in the city's runoff election by just five votes. City officials made the announcement Friday morning after canvassing about 90 absentee and questioned ballots.

Runoffs Will Decide Close Races For Mayor And City Council Seat C

By Oct 9, 2016
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

In Unalaska, the highly contested races for mayor and City Council Seat C are headed to runoff elections. 

City officials made the announcement on Friday after canvassing 82 outstanding ballots.