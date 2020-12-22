Dozens Of Women Allege Unwanted Surgeries And Medical Abuse In ICE Custody

One former detainee says she was already in a hospital gown this past July, waiting to be wheeled into surgery, when she began to suspect something was very wrong. Jaromy Floriano Navarro thought she was getting an operation to remove a cyst on her ovary — until the driver who brought her to the hospital said otherwise.

"She was just like, 'You know you're having a hysterectomy, right?' " Floriano tells NPR in an interview. "And I was in shock, because I knew what that meant."

Floriano is one of more than 30 undocumented immigrants who've come forward with allegations of medical abuse, according to court papers filed late Monday — all of them current or former detainees at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Ga. Many of the women say that they were coerced into having unwanted or unnecessary gynecological procedures while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or that they were retaliated against for speaking out.

In Floriano's case, she says the surgery didn't happen — because she tested positive for the coronavirus and was quickly sent back to the Irwin County Detention Center in rural Georgia.

But the confusion continued. Floriano says a nurse at the detention center told her she wasn't going to have her uterus removed but was having another procedure known as a dilation and curettage, or D&C. Floriano says she had never discussed or approved that with the doctor, either.

"I felt like I had no control of my immigration case, of my body, of my health, of my life, for that matter. And that's why I spoke up," she says, "because they were trying to mess with my body."

Lawyers are seeking class action status for those women. They allege that immigration authorities knew about complaints against a local gynecologist, Mahendra Amin.

"ICE knew about the abuses as far back as 2018, and they continued to ignore the complaints," says Azadeh Shahshahani, a lawyer with Project South, a nonprofit in Atlanta, who serves as co-counsel on the litigation.

A spokesman for ICE says that the agency cannot comment on pending litigation and that ICE is cooperating with an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

A lawyer for Amin has said that he denied earlier allegations.

The Irwin County Detention Center is run by a private contractor, LaSalle Corrections, which also denies any wrongdoing.

This case is unusual because complaints about the medical care in ICE facilities usually focus on a lack of treatment. There is a special branch of ICE, known as the Health Services Corps, that oversees medical care at private facilities like this one.

"Every single procedure has to be approved by our medical teams," says Ken Cuccinelli, a top immigration official at DHS. He talked about the allegations in a recent interview with WDUN, a talk radio station in Georgia.

"We review each one of these, which is why the allegation was so unusual, because it would be essentially impossible first for something like what was alleged to go on without ICE knowing about it," Cuccinelli says.

Lawyers for the women allege that ICE did know — but that instead of taking action against the doctor or the detention facility, they say, ICE retaliated against the women who complained.

"It raises real concerns about the lengths to which the federal government and the contractors at this facility will go to silence the women who want to speak the truth," says Elora Mukherjee, a clinical professor at Columbia Law School who is part of the case.

Mukherjee says ICE has tried to deport at least eight women who have come forward so far. Lawyers have been able to stop some of these deportations — but not all of them.

"They punished me — they punished me for speaking up," Floriano says. "They tried to shut me up by deporting me."

Floriano was deported in September — two days after the publication of a whistleblower report that brought national attention to the story.

Floriano, 28, is now in Mexico, a country she left when she was 8 years old, and is working at a call center in Aguascalientes. She has two children, ages 8 and 2, who are living with her mother in South Carolina.

"I talk to my baby — she sends me videos telling me she loves me. Yeah, I talked to my 8-year-old. I help her with her homework. We talk all day," Floriano says.

Floriano hopes this lawsuit will help her see them again.

"I would like justice," Floriano says. "I hope that they bring us back to the United States and that they protect us, that they give us a checkup at the doctor, because we have been abused."

ICE denies retaliating against anyone.

Last month, a government lawyer agreed that the agency would not deport anyone else involved in the case until a hearing in January.

But this month, the government asked to withdraw from that agreement. ICE now says it won't deport any of the original plaintiffs in the case. It won't make any promises about anyone else.



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

President Trump is throwing a big wrench into the massive COVID relief bill that Congress overwhelmingly passed last night. In a video this evening, he calls the bill a disgrace.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It's taken forever. However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace.

SHAPIRO: NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is here with more.

Hi, Tam.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Hello.

SHAPIRO: OK. What did Trump say in this four-minute video?

KEITH: Yeah. I mean, the video comes up. You think maybe it's holiday greetings. He has festive decorations around him. No, that is absolutely not what he was doing. He is complaining that the COVID relief bill has nothing to do with COVID. However, he may be misunderstanding or misexplaining the bill. It's actually two really huge pieces of legislation combined together. It's the COVID relief legislation, and it's also funding for the entire federal government for the full fiscal year ahead. One thing to note - although he says it's a disgrace, he did not use the word veto.

SHAPIRO: So in this long litany of things that he's listing that the bill does that have nothing to do with COVID, some of the things are just funding the government. What does he say he wants changed?

KEITH: So there are three major things. One is he talked a bit about a provision that he has really taken an interest in throughout this period of negotiations on the COVID relief legislation. It's known informally as the three-martini lunch provision. The idea is that restaurants have been really suffering, and they - this provision would make it so that businesses can write off lunches and dinners and expensive outings to restaurants and that that would help restaurants. It last two years. President Trump says that provision should last even longer. And then here are the two other things.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple. I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation.

KEITH: Yeah. And so the 600 to 2,000 - what he's talking about are direct payments to individuals. So these are - earlier in the year, there were $1,200 payments to individuals to help them sort of weather this really tough economic time. The negotiators agreed to $600. That - largely, that number is lower because Republicans wanted it lower. Democrats, including Bernie Sanders, wanted it higher up like around $2,000, but the negotiations landed at 600. Now President Trump is saying, throw that out the window. I want a lot more.

SHAPIRO: Tam, I can understand why the president would have said something like this a week or a month ago while it was being negotiated, but the House and Senate have passed this bill. Wasn't his administration involved in negotiating it?

KEITH: Yeah, and they haven't just passed it by a little bit. They passed it by a lot. And you're right. Steve Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary - the Treasury secretary - was very much involved in these negotiations, in regular touch with congressional leaders. This was backed by Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate who President Trump has worked with extensively on legislation. McConnell has not brought things to the floor that he didn't think the president would sign.

SHAPIRO: So as you said, the president did not use the word veto in this video. Is it implied? Is he likely to veto it? What happens now?

KEITH: Well, I've reached out to the White House and have not gotten a precise answer on that yet. But, you know, as I said, it passed overwhelmingly. In fact, this legislation passed with veto-proof majorities in both the House and the Senate. It's not clear if President Trump says it has to change, if some Republicans would feel pressure and maybe wouldn't go along with a veto override. The president himself is now mean-tweeting at Republican leaders in the Senate, which is not exactly a great way to get them to go along with him. And in this video, he was talking about maybe this would be the problem for the next administration.

SHAPIRO: And...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: To send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package - and maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done.

KEITH: Just to be clear, it will not be him. He did not win. Joe Biden won.

SHAPIRO: Hardly the strangest moment in a very strange presidential transition period.

NPR's Tamara Keith, thank you very much for bringing us up to speed on this.

KEITH: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.