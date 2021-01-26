COVID-19 Outbreak At Aleutian Processing Plant Grows To 135

By 13 minutes ago

 

Trident Seafoods has only tested about half of its 700 workers, and officials say they think the outbreak is still on what they call an upward trajectory.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

A COVID-19 outbreak at one of Alaska's largest fish processing plants continues to grow. 

At Trident Seafoods' huge plant on the remote Aleutian island of Akutan, 135 workers have tested positive for the virus, the state Department of Health and Social Services reported Tuesday.

The company has only tested about half of its 700 workers, and officials say they think the outbreak is still on what they call an upward trajectory.

Trident's plant shut down last week after four workers tested positive, just as the billion-dollar winter fishing season kicked off.  

The island of Akutan has an airport, but no functional runway, so planes can't fly there. At least 15 high-risk workers are being moved by ship to the port town of Unalaska, located about 35 miles to the southwest, state health officials said. Two workers with COVID-19 were evacuated to Anchorage for hospitalization. 

Trident officials declined a request for comment.

 

Tags: 
News
trident seafoods
AKUTAN
covid-19
coronavirus
public health
Iliuliuk Family and Health Services
IFHS
pollock
industry
port of dutch harbor
fish processors

Related Content

'Everybody's Worst Nightmare:' Bering Sea Fishermen On Edge As COVID-19 Shutters Second Plant

By & Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media Jan 22, 2021
Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media

One of North America's largest fish processing plants is shutting down as a COVID-19 outbreak grows and owner Trident Seafoods struggles to test its 700-person workforce. 

The plant, on the isolated island of Akutan, is the second in the Aleutians to shut down this year, just as the billion-dollar Bering Sea pollock fishery was set to kick off.  

COVID-19 Closes A Third Aleutian Plant, Stranding Bering Sea Fishermen At The Dock

By & Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media Jan 23, 2021
Hope McKenney/KUCB

A third seafood processing plant has shut down in the Aleutian Islands amid a COVID-19 outbreak, threatening to further derail lucrative winter fisheries in the region.

In the Aleutian port town of Unalaska, at least five local boats are stuck at the dock with nowhere to deliver their cod after the shutdown of the Alyeska Seafoods processing plant, according to a crew member on one of them, Tacho Camacho Castillo. 

Worker Evacuated From Trident Seafoods Plant In Akutan After Testing Positive For COVID-19

By Jan 19, 2021
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

A second seafood processing plant in the Aleutian Islands has been hit with COVID-19 infections as the busy winter pollock fishing season is set to kick off.

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated a Trident Seafoods worker to Anchorage on Sunday from its huge plant on the remote Aleutian island of Akutan, after the man tested positive for COVID-19. 

His three roommates also tested positive, Trident said in a statement Monday. 