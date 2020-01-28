Coast Guardsman Facing Court-Martial For Murdering Shipmate In Unalaska Defers Entering Plea

A U.S. Coast Guardsman charged with murdering his shipmate in Unalaska has put off entering a plea.

Seaman Ethan Tucker is facing court-martial for killing 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch while their vessel, the Kodiak-based Cutter Douglas Munro was stopped in port for repairs last January.

He is charged with six violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice — including murder, aggravated assault, and involuntary manslaughter.

At his arraignment Friday in Alameda, California, the 21-year-old Tucker deferred entering any pleas until a later date, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

The date for Tucker's next hearing has not been set.