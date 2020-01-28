Coast Guardsman Facing Court-Martial For Murdering Shipmate Defers Entering Plea

A U.S. Coast Guardsman charged with murdering his shipmate in Unalaska has put off entering a plea.

Seaman Ethan Tucker, 21, is facing court-martial for killing Seaman Ethan Kelch, 19, while their vessel, the Kodiak-based Cutter Douglas Munro, was stopped in port for repairs last January.

Tucker is charged with six violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including murder, aggravated assault, and involuntary manslaughter.

At his arraignment Friday in Alameda, California, Tucker deferred entering any pleas until a later date, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

The date for Tucker's next hearing is March 25.