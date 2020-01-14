Coast Guard Sets Arraignment Date For Seaman Facing Court-Martial For Murder Of Shipmate In Unalaska

Coast Guard Seaman Ethan Tucker is charged with six violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice – including murder, aggravated assault, and involuntary manslaughter.
Credit United States Coast Guard

Coast Guard Seaman Ethan Tucker's arraignment has been scheduled for Jan. 24, and will be held at Coast Island in Alameda, CA. 

21-year-old Tucker is facing court-martial for the murder of 19-year-old seaman Ethan Kelch of Virginia, while their vessel — the Kodiak-based Cutter Douglas Munro — was stopped in Unalaska for repairs last winter.

Military prosecutors allege 21-year-old Tucker, of Michigan, beat Kelch and dragged his body to the water where he was left to drown.  

Last month, a judge referred the six charges against Tucker to general court-martial.

The military judge assigned to the case is CDR Tamara Wallen, USCG. 

"The charges against Seaman Ethan Tucker are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at court-marital," said a Coast Guard spokesperson in a statement.

