City Reports Four Cases Of COVID-19 Among Unalaska Residents And Westward Employee

By 11 minutes ago

Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

The City of Unalaska reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. All but one are among local residents.

One community member with a recent travel history, along with a family member, tested positive for the virus, the city said in a statement. A third resident tested positive as well, and details are under investigation.

The fourth case the city reported on Wednesday is a Westward Seafoods employee who arrived in Unalaska on Dec. 1 and tested positive for the virus during their travel quarantine. 

This marks 156 cases of the coronavirus in Unalaska as of Wednesday; 46 are considered active cases.

"Once an individual has completed their isolation period and is released by health care providers, they are no longer included in the active case count," the statement said. "The isolation period is focused on the period of time in which someone with COVID-19 is able to infect others."

The city encourages Unalaskans to follow local and state health mandates to reduce further transmission of the virus.

"While we are all taking precautions to protect ourselves from getting or spreading COVID-19, it would be reassuring to take extra precaution not to come into contact with individuals known to have tested positive," the statement said. "However, local health care providers and Unified Command will not report identifying information for persons receiving positive tests."

State and local health officials conduct contact tracing to identify and reach out to close contacts and educate them on actions they need to take for their own health and to reduce further transmission of the virus, the statement added.

Tags: 
News
coronavirus
covid-19
public health
unalaska unified command
EOC
City of Unalaska
IFHS
Iliuliuk Family and Health Services
WESTWARD SEAFOODS

Related Content

Crew Of O'Hara Corporation Trawler And Community Member Test Positive For COVID-19

By Dec 7, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

The City of Unalaska reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. All but one is among the crew of the F/T Enterprise, a trawler.

The 28-person catcher-processor arrived in Unalaska on Dec. 5 and is owned by O'Hara Corporation, the city said in a statement.

The infected crew members are in isolation in Unalaska's quarantine facility and are being monitored by staff from Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, City Manager Erin Reinders said. Contact tracing is underway.

During Final Trip Of The Season, Nearly Entire U.S. Seafoods Boat Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

By Dec 4, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

While wrapping up their season fishing for Pacific Ocean perch in the Bering Sea, nearly the entire crew of a United States Seafoods trawler tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first cases of the coronavirus for the Seattle-based company.

Unalaska Schools Close, City Moves To 'High Risk' Following Confirmed Community Spread Of COVID-19

By Nov 30, 2020
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Updated on 11/30/2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Unalaska's classrooms will close Tuesday as the district moves to distance learning.

That's after city officials confirmed two new COVID-19 cases from community spread Monday and said there's "potential widespread exposure" to the virus in the community.