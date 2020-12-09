City Reports Four Cases Of COVID-19 Among Unalaska Residents And Westward Employee

The City of Unalaska reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. All but one are among local residents.

One community member with a recent travel history, along with a family member, tested positive for the virus, the city said in a statement. A third resident tested positive as well, and details are under investigation.

The fourth case the city reported on Wednesday is a Westward Seafoods employee who arrived in Unalaska on Dec. 1 and tested positive for the virus during their travel quarantine.

This marks 156 cases of the coronavirus in Unalaska as of Wednesday; 46 are considered active cases.

"Once an individual has completed their isolation period and is released by health care providers, they are no longer included in the active case count," the statement said. "The isolation period is focused on the period of time in which someone with COVID-19 is able to infect others."

The city encourages Unalaskans to follow local and state health mandates to reduce further transmission of the virus.

"While we are all taking precautions to protect ourselves from getting or spreading COVID-19, it would be reassuring to take extra precaution not to come into contact with individuals known to have tested positive," the statement said. "However, local health care providers and Unified Command will not report identifying information for persons receiving positive tests."

State and local health officials conduct contact tracing to identify and reach out to close contacts and educate them on actions they need to take for their own health and to reduce further transmission of the virus, the statement added.