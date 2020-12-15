City Investigating Cause Of Island-Wide Power Outage

By 1 hour ago

Credit KUCB Staff

An unplanned electrical outage on Monday left Unalaskans across the island without power.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the city-wide outage that happened around 6:20 p.m., according to Public Utilities Acting Director Steve Tompkins.

"I don't have a perfectly firm answer for you on why the engine came offline," Tompkins said. "But under normal circumstances, if an engine would have come offline, then we would have been absolutely fine, because there would have been other engines that could have assumed the load. But in this case, during this time of year, we only had one engine, and it took a break."

Tompkins said during peak processing seasons, when there might be a lot of refrigeration load added to the grid, the city will typically have several engines running, so that if one fails, there's a backup engine to pick up the load.

But during the slow season, he said the city generally has just one of its four main engines up and running.

"And so there wasn't any auxiliary engine to pick up the slack. So it was a total blackout," Tompkins said.

Power was restored at different times for different parts of the island, he added.

"It was restored in most portions of the city after about 23 minutes. Once we got another engine up to speed and got it warmed up, we were able to put it online. And then we restored power first to City Hall, Public Safety, the schools and then the town."

Tompkins said power was restored to the valley around 7 p.m., after about 40 minutes.

Westward, Alyeska, and UniSea processing plants generate their own power and were not affected by the outage, he said.

The city is using a different power unit until they investigate what went wrong.

Tags: 
News
POWERHOUSE
City of Unalaska
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC UTILITES
PUBLIC UTILITIES
POWER OUTAGE

Related Content

Largely Insulated From The Coronavirus, Unalaska Is Watching Its Wastewater For Signs Of Trouble

By Nov 24, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

Unalaska is one of few places in the state that has been largely untouched by the coronavirus. Since the onset of the pandemic, the community has only recorded 107 cases — 85 of which were from one factory trawler.

During Final Trip Of The Season, Nearly Entire U.S. Seafoods Boat Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

By Dec 4, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

While wrapping up their season fishing for Pacific Ocean perch in the Bering Sea, nearly the entire crew of a United States Seafoods trawler tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first cases of the coronavirus for the Seattle-based company.

Dead Fin Whale And Dead Juvenile Humpback Wash Up On Unalaska's Shores

By Aug 26, 2020
Hope McKenney/KUCB

Two dead whales have washed up on Unalaska's shores in the past week: an adult fin whale — which is the second largest mammal in the world — and a juvenile humpback. 

 

And while local biologists hoped to determine the cause of deaths of both whales, because of COVID-19, they likely won't be able to. 

 