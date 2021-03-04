City Eliminates Size Limitations For Public Indoor Gatherings & Clarifies Unalaska's Quarantine

By 13 minutes ago

The City Council is slated to revisit the measures at its March 23 meeting.
Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

City officials eased some of the island's health mandates designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday, just as Unalaska approaches its one-year anniversary of life under a local state of emergency. 

The City Council eliminated the size restrictions on indoor public gatherings in a unanimous vote at a special noon meeting. 

The move was in light of the city lowering its coronavirus risk level to "medium" Monday, following two weeks without a new case stemming from community spread and a decrease in the overall number of active cases.

At the meeting, City Councilor Dave Gregory urged Unalaskans to remain vigilant and continue to follow local and state health guidance. 

"It's great that we can have public gatherings now and people can feel more normal," he said. "But if we start getting more community spread, we're going to be like a yo-yo and lock things back up again. So it's up to people to really continue to follow these guidelines so that we can stay at this position of 'medium.'"

The City Council also added a clarification to the exemption from the local travel quarantine for those who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks before traveling, which was approved by councilors in late February. The Council clarified that the exemption expires 90 days from when the person received their second dose.

The move is in line with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to City Manager Erin Reinders. 

"If three months have passed since you have received your final vaccination, then those individuals would have to quarantine upon arrival," she said. 

City staff and local health care professionals will continue monitoring CDC and state guidance on the topic, Reinders added. As more is understood about COVID-19 vaccinations, this time period is anticipated to be adjusted accordingly.

The resolution also exempts travelers that have recovered from COVID-19 within the past three months from quarantining.

Everyone else is still required to quarantine for 10 days, or seven days with a negative COVID-19 test result no sooner than the sixth day of quarantine. 

Masks are still required indoors and in other public spaces where social distancing isn't practical. A full list of Unalaska's health mandates can be found on the city's website.

The City Council is slated to revisit the measures at its March 23 meeting.

Tags: 
News
covid-19
coronavirus
CITY COUNCIL
public health
quarantine
cdc
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Related Content

Dr. Anne Zink Discusses Unalaska's COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

By Mar 3, 2021
Hope McKenney/KUCB

While Alaska leads the country in vaccine allocations per capita, Unalaska is lagging behind other communities in the state. 

The city reported Monday that the major fishing port, which hosts 4,500 year-round residents and nearly doubles in population during peak fishing seasons, has given less than 900 first doses of the vaccine since they first became available in December.

Sanitizing Crew Disinfects City While Unalaskans Sleep

By Sep 30, 2020
Maggie Nelson/KUCB

With help from local fish processor, UniSea, the City of Unalaska opened a quarantine facility in mid-April to house community members and seafood workers who might need a place to isolate and quarantine if they were to fall ill with the coronavirus.  

Unalaska Reduces Quarantine Time For Incoming Travelers

By Feb 24, 2021
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Unalaska officials have reduced the number of days travelers to the island must quarantine upon arrival. 

Updated federal guidance recommends incoming travelers quarantine for at least a week with a negative COVID-19 test taken no sooner than their sixth day.