City Council Approves CARES Act Funds For Unalaska Bars, Restaurants Amid December Closures

A number of Unalaska bars and restaurants are being granted $30,000 each in CARES Act funds.

The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to provide the relief to help bars and restaurants that were forced to close to in-person services earlier this month.

Nine restaurants and bars were granted the emergency funds, for a total of $270,000.

That leaves the city with about $255,000 left in CARES Act funds, according to Interim Finance Director Jim Sharpe. The deadline to spend those has been extended to Dec. 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Unalaska Department of Public Safety is still investigating who called into Tuesday's virtual meeting, threatening violence against the city.

Police Chief Jay King told KUCB Monday morning that the department is continuing to provide extra patrol around city buildings and the homes of city councilors.