City Council Addresses Two Lawsuits

Tuesday was a particularly litigious evening for the City Council, with councilors voting on two ongoing legal matters.

The first stemmed from a 2013 project. Alaska Mechanical Incorporated, or AMI, was hired to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant. Part of those upgrades included removing rock from the plant site. But the company "over-blasted," according to city officials. The result? Delays on construction and ballooning costs.

Both the city and AMI sued each other. Unalaska claimed $2,025,000 in damages, while AMI claimed the city owed $4,758,992.66. Late last year, they both agreed to a settlement: Unalaska will pay AMI nearly $1,882,500.

City Attorney Brooks Chandler says the settlement makes sense.

"I'm not going to say this is some fantastic deal," says Chandler. "I'm not going to say we're pulling the wool over AMI's eyes. It really is a classic compromise. Nobody's going to be particularly happy."

The council accepted the settlement unanimously. The city has 30 days to pay.

Meanwhile, councilors voted to bring a new lawsuit against American International Group, or AIG. The company insures Unalaska's government against crime. So last summer, when the city fell victim to fraud, it turned to AIG.

Unalaska recovered most of the money it lost. But the city was still out $637,861.67. AIG reimbursed $100,000, and argued the rest wasn't covered under the city's policy. The city attorney disagrees, and recommended Unalaska sue for the rest.

Councilor Dave Gregory had just one question for the City Attorney: "Do our chances look pretty good, Brooks?"

The jury's still out. But according to Brooks Chandler, the chances are good enough. The council voted unanimously to proceed with the suit.