City Council Addresses Two Lawsuits

By caroline 12 minutes ago

Tuesday was a particularly litigious evening for the City Council, with councilors voting on two ongoing legal matters.

 

The first stemmed from a 2013 project. Alaska Mechanical Incorporated, or AMI, was hired to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant. Part of those upgrades included removing rock from the plant site. But the company "over-blasted," according to city officials. The result? Delays on construction and ballooning costs.

 

Both the city and AMI sued each other. Unalaska claimed $2,025,000 in damages, while AMI claimed the city owed $4,758,992.66. Late last year, they both agreed to a settlement: Unalaska will pay AMI nearly $1,882,500.

 

City Attorney Brooks Chandler says the settlement makes sense.

 

"I'm not going to say this is some fantastic deal," says Chandler. "I'm not going to say we're pulling the wool over AMI's eyes. It really is a classic compromise. Nobody's going to be particularly happy."

 

The council accepted the settlement unanimously. The city has 30 days to pay.

 

Meanwhile, councilors voted to bring a new lawsuit against American International Group, or AIG. The company insures Unalaska's government against crime. So last summer, when the city fell victim to fraud, it turned to AIG.

 

Unalaska recovered most of the money it lost. But the city was still out $637,861.67. AIG reimbursed $100,000, and argued the rest wasn't covered under the city's policy. The city attorney disagrees, and recommended Unalaska sue for the rest.

 

Councilor Dave Gregory had just one question for the City Attorney: "Do our chances look pretty good, Brooks?"

 

The jury's still out. But according to Brooks Chandler, the chances are good enough. The council voted unanimously to proceed with the suit.

Tags: 
CITY COUNCIL
lawsuit
AIG
AMI
Brooks Chandler

Related Content

Council OKs Suit Against Contractor Blamed For Blasting Issues At Wastewater Plant

By Aug 29, 2018
Courtesy of Unalaska City Hall

Unalaska is suing a former contractor blamed for costly delays during construction of the city's wastewater treatment plant in 2013 and 2014.

The City Council approved the lawsuit unanimously Tuesday, authorizing City Attorney Brooks Chandler to bring civil litigation against Advanced Blasting Services, LLC.

The Wasilla company was hired to remove rock on a $1.45 million contract.

Unalaska Hires Former Mayor Frank Kelty As Fisheries Lobbyist On One-Year Contract

By Feb 20, 2020
Berett Wilber/KUCB

The City of Unalaska has hired former mayor Frank Kelty as its fisheries lobbyist.

The City Council approved his one-year, $51,000 contract last month in a narrow 4-3 tiebreaker vote.

KUCB's Hope McKenney called Kelty in California — where he retired last year — to ask what he'll be doing in his new role.

TRANSCRIPT

Unalaska Recovers $2.3 Million After Phishing Email Scam

By Sep 4, 2019
Berett Wilber/KUCB

More than $2.3 million has been returned to the City of Unalaska, after a federal investigation into financial fraud targeting the local government.

Between May 15 and July 9, the city paid $2,985,406.10 to a fraudulent bank account as a result of a phishing email scam. City Manager Erin Reinders said the email sender represented themselves as a known vendor and requested a change in payment method.

When city officials realized the mistake in July, she said they notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as the city's attorney and insurance company. 