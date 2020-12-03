City And Clinic Officials Discuss Actions Being Taken To Protect Unalaska From COVID-19

On Monday, the City of Unalaska raised the local COVID-19 risk factor to "high" in light of two cases of community spread and "potential widespread exposure" to the virus.

Subsequently, Unalaska's classrooms closed and the City Council passed a 'hunker down' order and other health mandates to mitigate spread.

KUCB's Hope McKenney sat down with Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr., City Manager Erin Reinders, and Iliuliuk Family and Health Services Clinic Director Melanee Tiura to discuss actions being taken to protect the community from COVID-19.