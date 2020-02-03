Citing Low Numbers, ADFG Closes Small Tanner Crab Fishery In Eastern Aleutians

All three sections are closed for the Eastern Aleutian District tanner crab fishery: Akutan, Makushin/Skan Bay, and Unalaska/Kalekta Bay.
Credit U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via Wikimedia Commons

The Eastern Aleutian District tanner crab fishery is closed this winter.

The small commercial fishery often opens in January, with two or three local boats harvesting bairdi in state waters around Unalaska and Akutan islands. 

But just like last year, the state's trawl survey indicated low numbers of mature males, forcing managers to close the 2020 season.

"It can either be that they didn't find the crab or that the crab just aren't there," said biologist Miranda Westphal of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. "We choose err on the side of caution."

All three sections of the fishery are closed — Akutan, Makushin/Skan Bay, and Unalaska/Kalekta Bay — though Westphal said "there's probably some crab in the water still."

"We're not concerned about this stock," she said. "But it's not enough to commercially harvest."

Managers have also closed the much larger Bering Sea tanner crab fishery as a result of low abundance. 

While that population is distinct from the Eastern Aleutian stock, Westphal said both are subject to natural boom-and-bust cycles that have been made even more chaotic by warming ocean temperatures.

"A lot of our crab populations are depressed right now," she said. "Conditions in the ocean have not been kind to shellfish at all."

Still, she said the trawl survey showed more promising numbers for juvenile tanner. That means there could be an Eastern Aleutian opening in the coming years as the young crab mature.

News
fisheries
CRAB

Fleet Reports Slow Fishing, Big Crab, As Red King Crab Fishery Trends Toward Closure

By Nov 19, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Next fall, the Bristol Bay red king crab fishery could face its first closure in 25 years.

This season, the 54-vessel fleet has reported slow, spotty fishing, and the stock continues to show signs of decline. The current quota — 3.8 million pounds — is the lowest since the fishery was rationalized in 2005.

Fishing Quotas Announced: Red King Crab Down, Snow Crab Up, And No Tanner Crab Season

By Oct 7, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

With the fishing season starting next week, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has released crab quotas for Bristol Bay and the Bering Sea.

The total allowable catch for red king crab is 3.8 million pounds. That's about 12 percent less than last season, as well as the lowest since the fishery's rationalization in 2005.

St. Matthew Blue King Crab Added To NOAA's 'Overfished' List

By Sep 3, 2019
Alaska Department of Fish and Game

As blue king crab fisheries continue to struggle in the Bering Sea, another stock has been added to the nation's "overfished" list. 

Every year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports to Congress on the status of U.S. fisheries. The report highlights which stocks are in "overfishing" and "overfished" status, as well as which stocks have been rebuilt. 