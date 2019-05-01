Ch8 Auction Drums Up Support for Local Media

Thank you, Unalaska, for making the Channel 8 Auction a big success. This event is one of our most important fundraisers of the year and a beloved local tradition. It's a televised auction that's been on the air since the early 1980s, and it brings together archival clips and a unique home shopping experience. This year, we combined the auction with a three-part karaoke contest. We held a karaoke event at Unisea’s Harborview Bar & Grill, and one at the Burma Road Chapel. Then we asked our auction viewers to vote on the winner during our live auction on April 26. The top three acts received a total of 35 GB of wi-fi generously donated by OptimERA. Rambo won the grand prize, with his performance of Purple Rain. Noelle won second place for her performance of You're so Vain, and Alexa took third with One Moment in Time.

This year, our goal was to make $10,000 with the Channel 8 Auction. We auctioned off 70 items, and we raised over $13,000! All funds will support local arts and culture programming.

We'd like to thank to everyone who made our auction a success:

As usual, OptimERA WiFi stepped up in a big way! They donated the karaoke prizes, as well as 5 GB of WiFi with all of the items in our silent auctions and many of the items in our televised auction. The total value of their donation was over $5,000!

Alaska Airlines donated a round-trip, system-wide plane ticket, which helped encourage contributions. Every $25 donated received an entry into a ticket drawing.

A small but dedicated team of volunteers ran all of our events this year. They worked tirelessly for our cause by hosting the events, answering the phones, running TV equipment, writing down auction bids, and taking payment for auction items. We appreciate all twelve of you!

TelAlaska donated the phone lines that made bidding possible.

Local and regional businesses and individuals donated auction items. The items list was fantastic this year!

Thanks so much to the Harborview Bar & Grill for hosting our karaoke event, and to both Unisea and the Norwegian Rat Saloon for tuning their televisions to Channel 8 last Friday, and encouraging patrons to support community media.

Most of all, thanks to all of you who watched and supported us!