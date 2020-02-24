Celebration Of Life Honoring Alexis Magalong Draws Hundreds Of Unalaskans

Friends of Alexis Magalong shared memories at the Feb. 22 celebration of life at Unalaska's high school.
Over the weekend, Unalaska held a memorial service for Alexis Magalong, a high school senior who died of hypothermia earlier this month.

KUCB's Hope McKenney produced this audio postcard from the event, where hundreds of Magalong's relatives, friends, and community members gathered to celebrate her life.

For those grieving Magalong's death, the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA) said counseling and mental health services are available. Unalaskans can call APIA's help line at 359-2743 to speak with a provider over the phone or make a face-to-face appointment.

