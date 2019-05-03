Boeing 737 Plane With 143 On Board Skids Into St. Johns River In Jacksonville

A Boeing 737 arriving at the naval air station in Jacksonville, Fla., from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, skidded into the St. Johns River on Friday night.

All 136 passengers and seven flight crew members on board are alive and accounted for, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says. Twenty-one adults were transported to local hospitals with only minor injuries reported, officials at Naval Air Station Jacksonville said in a statement.

The plane, which went off the runway at 9:40 p.m. ET, was in "shallow water" and "not submerged," the sheriff's office said.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene, and an investigation into the accident is underway, the Navy said.

Boeing also said it was investigating the incident.

"We are aware of an incident in Jacksonville, Fla. and are gathering information," Boeing said in a tweet.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted updates on Twitter. He said the White House called to help as the situation unfolded.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

