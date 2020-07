Body Found In California Lake, Presumed To Be 'Glee' Actor Naya Rivera

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says it has recovered a body from Lake Piru. Divers have been searching the lake since shortly after Rivera disappeared on July 8th from a boat after swimming with her 4-year-old son. The Sheriff's Department has scheduled a news conference for later today.

Best known for her starring role on the Fox show Glee, the actor is presumed to have drowned on Wednesday while boating on Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest, north of Los Angeles. Rivera was 33 years old.

For six seasons, from 2009-2015, Rivera played the role of an unexpectedly popular television anti-hero. Glee's Santana Lopez was a cynical, closeted high school cheerleader with charisma to burn and an ax to grind. "The only straight I am is straight-up bitch," Santana announced in Season 2. But the character's bullying eventually yielded to team spirit and a tender romance with another cheerleader, the sweet natured but dim Brittany.

Glee fans pushed for the story line, which became one of the most popular arcs on the show. "Who knows if the writers would have taken that relationship so seriously if there hadn't been such an outpouring for them to get together," Rivera told the Los Angeles Times in 2011.

A child actor and model, Rivera was barely more than a toddler when she played Redd Foxx's granddaughter on the CBS comedy The Royal Family. More television work followed, with appearances on such programs as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Baywatch, The Bernie Mac Show and CSI: Miami.

Her breakthrough character, Glee's Santana, was originally conceived as a minor role, but Rivera brought swagger and unexpected sensitivity to the spiky character. Although some critics at the time complained about seeing yet another traditionally beautiful queer femme of color, the character has also been celebrated as an outspoken, charismatic Latinx who pushes back against stereotyping.

"Honestly, I never thought I'd actually be playing a teen lesbian," Rivera said in the Los Angeles Times interview. "I didn't think it was going to go this far. But I'm glad that it did, because there have been a lot of fans who have expressed that they've been going through similar situations in their lives. I've heard from girls that are in high school, they're 16, 17, and they're like, 'I came out to my mom,' or 'I came out to my friends, and thank you for helping me do that.' "

Rivera was not gay in real life; she was engaged to the rapper Big Sean, with whom she recorded a single in 2013. She later married the actor Ryan Dorsey, who she divorced in 2018. After Glee ended in 2015, Rivera appeared on the Lifetime show Devious Maids and the YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water.

Rivera rented a boat on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 8, with her 4-year-old son. The boy was found safely in the boat and told authorities his mother had gone swimming. Rivera's body was found AT THIS TIME MORE DETAILS TBA. She is the third regular cast member of Glee to have died tragically and unexpectedly in the past five years.