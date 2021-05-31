Artist's Black Wall Street Project Is About Tulsa 100 Years Ago — And Today

Artist Paul Rucker is fearless when it comes to taking on terrible moments in American history.

"The work that I do evolves mostly around the things I was never taught about," Rucker explains. Over Zoom, he's discussing his work in progress, Three Black Wall Streets, which evokes and honors the achievements of Black entrepreneurs and visionaries who created thriving spaces of possibility and sanctuary after the end of the Civil War.

One of them, in Tulsa, Okla., was destroyed by a white mob 100 years ago, on May 31, 1921. The catastrophic attack on what was known as Black Wall Street might be the worst single episode of racial violence in American history, with 35 city blocks of Black community destroyed and flattened.

"Ten thousand Black people left homeless," Rucker says. "Churches were burned. Schools. Libraries. Theaters. Everything in the Black community."

Tulsa's Greenwood area was a thriving commercial and residential district before the Tulsa Race Massacre, as its now known. Destruction of Black wealth and property – by arson, firebombing, even dynamite dropped from planes – went on for two days. The atrocity went unmentioned or was underplayed in official state history for decades. Police records, newspaper stories and other evidence from the era vanished from archives. It was only last year that the story became part of the curriculum in Oklahoma schools — after the HBO show Watchman helped bring it to the popular consciousness in 2019.

Its first episode begins with a shocking – and accurate – depiction of the mayhem. "A lot of people were giving Watchman a lot of credit for bringing attention to Black Wall Street," Rucker says. "Well, people in the Black community have been talking about it for years."

Rucker's multimedia work tackles mass incarceration, lynching, police brutality and the various insidious ways America is shaped by our legacy of slavery. His 2018 TED talk, about appropriating the symbols of systemic racism, has almost two million views.

An art world powerhouse, Paul Rucker, who recently turned 53, can count seven museum shows this year. His resume reads like a list of prestigious grants and fellowships, and he was the first artist in residence at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. But before all the recognition and awards, Rucker worked as a janitor at the Seattle Art Museum. He used leftover art supplies to realize his vision, because he couldn't afford new ones. Born in Anderson, S.C., Rucker's father was a yard worker, born in 1905.

"He was 63 when I was born," Rucker says. "He grew up during the height of lynching, so he was around during Black Wall Street. He didn't tell me about the bad incidents that may have happened to him. But he had to be careful. He had to be careful about what direction he looked. You had people during the time he was born who were lynched because they knocked on the wrong door."

Paul Rucker remembers seeing Klan rallies when he was small. As a young teen, he sat on the street and ate ice cream while watching a Klan parade go by. About seven years ago, Rucker started sewing Klan robes himself. "I use kente cloth. I use camouflage," he explained in his TED talk. The material stands for the ways racism gets camouflaged, too. "We have segregated schools, neighborhoods, workplaces. And it's not the people wearing hoods that are keeping these policies in place. My work is about the long-term impact of slavery. The stealth aspect of racism is part of its power. Racism has the power to hide. And when it hides, its kept safe, 'cause it blends in."

With his Tulsa project, originally called Banking While Black, Rucker first planned to build an installation using the guts of an old bank. But COVID-19 changed everything. Now the project is virtual, with three universities involved: George Washington University, Virginia Commonwealth University (where Rucker gave a recent talk about the project) and Arizona State University, which plans some sort of physical exhibit with the project this fall.

"Paul does ask us to bear witness, for sure," says Miki Garcia, director of the ASU Art Museum. Her school's partnering with Rucker, she says, in all kinds of ways this year, including a huge group project called Undoing Time: Art and the Histories of Incarceration. "He is surfacing histories that have been intentionally, I believe, obscured. So whether it is looking at the history of mass incarceration or the Klan robes or the Tulsa Race Massacre, he makes history viscerally present."

In this project, the history focuses on three Black Wall Streets: in Tulsa, Durham, N.C., and Richmond, Va. A website, designed with the help of students and professor Kevin Patton at GWU's Corcoran School of Art and Design, will immerse visitors into these communities at their zenith.

"We're not including any of those pictures of destruction on this website," Rucker says. "Zero. "

While some Black communities, such as those in Tulsa and Rosewood, Fla., were savagely destroyed by mobs in the early 1920s, Rucker points to another kind of economic violence wrecked upon thriving Black commercial districts all over the county. Mid-century urban renewal programs prioritized highways over Black communities. They tore up Black neighborhoods and split them apart, in cities from Syracuse to Miami to Indianapolis to Houston to Oakland.

A lot of my work is about violence. I mean, I have more work about dead people than anyone I know. It wears me down, but I have to tell these stories because they need to be told. - Artist Paul Rucker

"A lot of my work is about violence," Rucker says. "I mean, I have more work about dead people than anyone I know. It wears me down, but I have to tell these stories because they need to be told. [But] this may be my last project around race and dealing with atrocities."

The legacy of these economic atrocities, says Rucker, include the chipping away of Black wealth, the coordinated exclusion of Black people from boards and management jobs, and from representation in classrooms. For the past year, Rucker acted as a mentor to a student group called B.A.S.E – Black Art Student Empowerment at Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with them to develop a database of Black-owned businesses to include in the final project."

"It's important we have elevated into this culture and legacy that has been left behind," says Shayne Herrera, the group's president. A VCU senior, he's concentrating on painting and printmaking. Too often, he's the only African American in the room. "Paul met with us every week during the pandemic making sure that we can create this space of, you know, Black creativity and safeness."

Ultimately, Rucker wants to enlist audiences in understanding a complicated and cruel history in order to move forward with compassion. Three Black Wall Streets, he says, is not just about something that happened 100 years ago. It's about the ashes of destruction that smolder still.

"[Three Black Wall Streets] is also about student loans," the artist says, and about owning real estate. People ask Rucker about his Klan robes all the time, he adds, admiring his 'radical' art work. "But the most radical thing I've done as a Black man — as an artist – is buy property."

Rucker owns a house near the VCU campus, and what used to be Richmond, Virginia's Black Wall Street, a place where the first Black woman became a bank president, in the early 1900s. Today, Rucker is one of only a couple of Black homeowners in the area. When the country's Black Wall Streets were ravaged and ruined, he says, we were left with a moral and spiritual bankruptcy.



NOEL KING, HOST:

Five Democrats are competing to win the party's nomination for governor of Virginia. One of those candidates is Virginia's lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax. In 2019, two women accused him of sexual assault. But those accusations, which Fairfax has repeatedly denied, haven't forced him out of office or out of the race for governor. Here's Ben Paviour from member station VPM in Richmond.

BEN PAVIOUR, BYLINE: Two years after two women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault, Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax maintains his innocence.

JUSTIN FAIRFAX: It is an incredible miscarriage of justice to falsely accuse someone of these types of crimes and there be no accountability.

PAVIOUR: In 2019, Fairfax ordered and passed two polygraph tests. His legal team has pointed out what they say are inconsistencies in his accusers' stories. Fairfax has also connected the allegations against him to larger injustices against Black men. Here he is on the debate stage last month, laying into the front-runner in the race, former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FAIRFAX: He treated me like George Floyd; he treated me like Emmett Till - no due process, immediately assumed my guilt.

PAVIOUR: And some of his supporters agree.

TOMMY BENNETT: People really get intimidated when you can articulate and move forward and make things happen.

PAVIOUR: Tommy Bennett is a Democratic Party activist in Danville, a small southern Virginia city. Bennett says the lieutenant governor was targeted by his political enemies because he's a Black man on the rise.

BENNETT: He sort of sound like Barack Obama when he started.

PAVIOUR: But the lieutenant governor hasn't raised much money. And he trails McAuliffe, the leading Democrat, by some 40 points. That hasn't dissuaded Bennett.

BENNETT: He still can pull it off.

PAVIOUR: Even if the accusations from February 2019 are hanging over his campaign. That's when the two Black women came forward. Vanessa Tyson accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in 2004. Two days later, Meredith Watson accused Fairfax of raping her in 2000 while they were students at Duke University. The lieutenant governor says the encounters were consensual and repeatedly called for investigations by law enforcement. And, he says, the accusations are politically motivated.

FAIRFAX: It becomes a complete injustice and one that mirrors a history of racial injustice.

PAVIOUR: Neither Tyson nor Watson agreed to comment for this story. Fairfax says their refusal to publicly respond to his rebuttals undermines their credibility. Debra Katz, an attorney representing Tyson, says her client stands by her claims. She says Fairfax is trying to intimidate his accusers.

DEBRA KATZ: The fact that Justin Fairfax is still here seems to be exactly what politicians are doing these days.

PAVIOUR: Katz has represented women involved in high-profile sexual misconduct accusations, including ones involving Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. She says they represent a troubling trend in the #MeToo movement.

KATZ: Act completely indignant, never apologize, cede no ground. And to the extent that there is an apology, as in the case of Cuomo, it's I'm sorry you felt bad.

PAVIOUR: Katz says the #MeToo movement scored some important victories.

KATZ: And yet, we're in a pandemic now. Priorities have shifted, and there's less of an urgency, it seems.

PAVIOUR: Still, in Virginia, many Democrats keep Justin Fairfax at arm's length.

ADELE MCCLURE: A lot of people think if you ignore Justin, then he'll just go away.

PAVIOUR: Adele McClure is Fairfax's former policy director.

MCCLURE: And trust me. Like, I definitely hoped that that was the case so I wouldn't have to be speaking to you right now.

PAVIOUR: McClure now serves as director of Virginia's Legislative Black Caucus. She says she's speaking out because she's worried Fairfax uses his public office to bully his accusers.

MCCLURE: He can't wait to get to that governor's office because not only does he feel entitled to it, but he knows that he can wield even greater power over those who spoke against him.

PAVIOUR: Fairfax, through an attorney, alleged to NPR that McClure is speaking out because she's supporting a different candidate. McClure hasn't made any public endorsements. She says before she resigned as Fairfax's policy director, she wanted to believe in a man she once considered a friend.

MCCLURE: I put everything into defending Justin and stood by loyally and just felt completely betrayed.

PAVIOUR: McClure says she began to lose faith in Fairfax after Tyson released a statement. McClure found it compelling and alleges other staff worked to undermine Tyson.

MCCLURE: And they were desperately, desperately, throughout the week, trying to catch her in a lie to discredit her.

PAVIOUR: McClure alleges they considered a plan that called for using Black women and anonymous social media accounts to question Tyson's credibility.

MCCLURE: I was just like, no, we cannot attack - we can't attack her.

PAVIOUR: McClure says she thought the plan was later dropped. Fairfax did not respond to NPR's questions about McClure's account. His former chief of staff, Larry Roberts, said he did not recall those conversations and would not have backed that kind of plan. Fairfax has used Twitter to call out the women by name, labeling them false accusers.

Debra Katz, the attorney who represents Tyson, says others have seemed to follow Fairfax's lead. She's noticed a handful of anonymous accounts that attack the lieutenant governor's critics. NPR has not confirmed who is behind the accounts.

KATZ: I believe that this is a weaponized use of Twitter and social media, and I believe it's part of coordinated campaigns. And it does have a chilling effect on women.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FAIRFAX: We are going to win and win big in 2021 with your help. Thank you all so much. God bless you all.

(APPLAUSE)

PAVIOUR: Fairfax has had a busy spring. He's crisscrossed the state in a low-key, low-budget campaign focused on education and racial justice. Still, the accusations are on voters' minds. Monica Hutchinson is a Democratic Party activist who lives outside of Richmond. She says whether the accusations against Fairfax are true or not...

MONICA HUTCHINSON: We cannot have anybody be the head of our state with anything - with any dark cloud like that hanging over their head.

PAVIOUR: Instead, Hutchinson is backing state Senator Jennifer McClellan. McClellan and another candidate, Jennifer Carroll Foy, are running to become the first Black women elected governor in the U.S. Hutchinson says Black women are ready for a change.

HUTCHINSON: Every single election, we show up. But when it's time to pay it back, to let Black women lead, there's always a but, but, but. And Black women are tired of it.

PAVIOUR: It's not clear what Fairfax will do if he loses the primary. Either way, he says he plans on continuing a career in public service.

For NPR News, I'm Ben Paviour in Richmond.

