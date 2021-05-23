The Army Is Expanding Allowed Hairstyles For Women

The Army is now allowing female enlisted soldiers to wear their hair in ponytails in all uniforms, in a change announced earlier this month.

It expands on hair guidelines announced in January. For years, many women in the Army were required to keep their hair in a tight bun.

The newest changes mean women can keep their hair either a bun, single ponytail, two braids or a single braid; locks, braids, twists or cornrows can come together in one or two braids or a ponytail; and braids or a ponytail can go as far down as the bottom of the shoulder blades.

There are exceptions on the length of the ponytail or braid for women doing tactical or physical training, the Army says.

In other changes this year, hair highlights are now allowed in natural colors, lipstick and nail polish allowed in "non-extreme" colors for women, earrings allowed for women in combat uniforms, and clear nail polish allowed for men.

The Army acknowledged in announcing the latest update that repeatedly pulling hair into a tight bun could lead to hair loss.

Sgt. Nicole Pierce, a behavioral health noncommissioned officer stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, tells NPR's Weekend Edition that "tightening of the bun has really over the years pulled my hair out."

It added to postpartum hair loss she was experiencing. She also got headaches.

Now says she she's feeling the "happiness of just having the option of how we want to do our hair: bun, ponytail, braids. I'm just excited that we have options."

Staff Sgt. April Schacher, a flight operations specialist assigned to Fort Belvoir in Virginia, says the buns would make it difficult to wear a helmet during training. It "would affect how low the helmet lies on our eyes, so, especially with shooting our weapons, that did affect being able to see the target properly," she says.

The new guidelines expand the options for Black women's hair. In 2014, members of the Congressional Black Caucus wrote a letter to the secretary of defense over rules at the time about Black women's twists and braids. "African American women have often been required to meet unreasonable norms as it relates to acceptable standards of grooming in the workplace," the lawmakers wrote. The Army first allowed some women to have some types of locks in 2017.

Maj. Faren Aimee Campbell, who works in Army logistics in Silver Spring, Md., experienced hair loss and damage from keeping her hair in a bun. So she chose to shave her head.

Completely shaved heads used to be against the rules that required hair to be at least 1/4 inch long. Not anymore.

"It's been a very freeing change within the regulation," Campbell says.

The latest update also "removes potentially offensive language used to describe several hairstyles," the Army said.

The Army notes that "professionalism" is important in how soldiers appear.

Maj. Terri Taylor, who is stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia, says being professional isn't limited to one hairstyle. She used to use chemical relaxer in her hair, but now wears her hair in barrel rolls.

"Who's to say that a ponytail is not professional in appearance? Who's to say that locks are not professional in appearance? As long as you can properly wear your headgear and look professional in your uniform, I think that's what matters at the end of the day."

Gabriel Dunatov and Melissa Gray produced and edited the audio story.

: 5/23/21 In the audio version of this report, we incorrectly say that Fort Sam is in Houston, Texas. Fort Sam is an informal name for Fort Sam Houston, which is in San Antonio, Texas.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

President Joe Biden last week announcing the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. We have the latest news from the region elsewhere in the program. Right now, how this conflict challenges the Biden administration and what we can learn about how the president addressed it.

Joining me now, as she does most Sundays, is NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Good morning, Lulu.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Was there anything typical in how President Biden responded to this latest dispute in the Middle East?

LIASSON: Well, yes. Biden reiterated the longstanding policy of the United States, which is that Israel has a right to defend itself. So on one level, you could say U.S. policy toward Israel hasn't changed. Even Biden said he hasn't changed at all as a supporter of Israel. Here's what he said.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: There is no shift in my commitment, the commitment to the security of Israel, period. No shift, not at all.

LIASSON: But that statement was in response to a question on Friday about whether the approach to Israel among his party has changed. And there it definitely has. You know, on the one hand, with this latest conflict, Biden did something other presidents have done. He waited to call for the cease-fire, at least in public, until Israel was ready to have one. But by that time, half of the Democrats in the Senate had already called for a cease-fire. And, you know, there are political reasons for waiting. If you call for a cease-fire and Prime Minister Netanyahu doesn't agree, it looks like the U.S. has no juice. But by the time the president called for it, yes, Israel had accomplished most of its military aims, mostly to destroy Hamas's tunnels and missiles.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: How does Biden's approach stack up against the shifting pressures in his party and to some degree in the country?

LIASSON: There's no doubt that public opinion about Israel is shifting. American Jewish voters are no longer monolithic supporters of the Democratic Party. About 25% of them vote for Republicans. Some of that is because of Israel. Inside the Democratic Party, the progressive base sees the conflict through a racial justice lens. They champion the Palestinian cause. And you have four years of Bibi Netanyahu and President Trump joined at the hip. That has caused a reaction among Democrats against the current Israeli government. And you saw that last week where Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, a very strong supporter of Israel, spoke out against Israel's actions in Gaza. Then you had Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, another strong supporter of Israel, coming out to call for a cease-fire before Biden. All that tells us something is changing.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: What does it tell us, though, about that long talked about, never achieved two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians?

LIASSON: Well, President Biden still thinks that's the bottom line. Here's what he said about it on Friday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: My party still supports Israel. Let's get something straight here. Until the region says unequivocally they acknowledge the right of Israel to exist as an independent Jewish state, there will be no peace.

LIASSON: So the two-state solution needs to have support from the Palestinians and Israelis. It can't just be the U.S. position alone. But I think the bigger picture here is that Middle East peace is not on the top of Joe Biden's foreign policy priorities. He's more concerned with increasing competition with China. One of the things he wanted to accomplish last week was making sure the Middle East didn't overwhelm his administrations. Other presidents have put solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or achieving Middle East peace as their top foreign policy priority, not Joe Biden.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I mean, speaking of things he does have on his top priorities, what's happening with the infrastructure talks?

LIASSON: That's a good question. There have been these talks between Republicans and the White House. Republicans offered a plan that was a tiny fraction of Biden's $2.3 trillion dollar proposal. Then the White House counteroffered by cutting $500 billion out of their proposal. But Republicans dismissed that out of hand. Right now it looks like the gulf between the parties is about three things - what is infrastructure, how much to spend on infrastructure, how to pay for that. And it seems like the gulf is just too big to bridge right now, but we are not at the end of this yet.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Yeah, that's a lot of things.

LIASSON: (Laughter) A lot of things.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: NPR's Mara Liasson, thank you so much.

LIASSON: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.