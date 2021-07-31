American BMX Racer Connor Fields Remains In Tokyo Hospital After Olympic Crash

TOKYO — American BMX racer Connor Fields remains in a Tokyo hospital after a crash on Friday at the Olympics. Today officials from USA Cycling revealed Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage and broke a rib during his semifinals heat.

During the race, Fields slammed headfirst into the ground following a jump that was leading into his first turn. He remained motionless after the crash. Medics rushed him off the course on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

He spent the night in the intensive care unit. The chief medical officer of the U.S. Olympic Team along with the USA Cycling medical team have been evaluating him. In a statement, the team said doctors have found no additional bleeding or injuries. He is no longer in the critical care unit but is still being treated at the hospital.

No family members of athletes were allowed to travel to Tokyo because of the pandemic, so Fields' relatives have been getting updates from team officials.

