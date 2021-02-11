As Alaska's COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Broadens, Unalaska Health Officials Discuss Local Rollout

Alaska is leading the nation in vaccinations per capita. But compared to many other parts of the state, Unalaska's vaccine rollout seems to be moving slowly.

KUCB's Hope McKenney sat down with health officials from Iliuliuk Family and Health Services and the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association to discuss how the island's rollout is going and how recent changes in statewide eligibility guidelines could affect locals.

To find out more, contact IFHS at 581-1202 or APIA's Oonalaska Wellness Center at 581-2742.