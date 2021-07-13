Alaska Department of Fish and Game Bi-Weekly Fishing Report For July 13, 2021

Unalaska Bay/Dutch Harbor Road System

Regulation reminders:

· The bag limit for Unalaska Bay fresh and saltwaters is 5 salmon per day of which only 2 may be sockeye.

· Anglers are reminded that Town Creek (Iliuliuk/Unalaska Lake drainage) is closed to fishing for sockeye year-round.

· The saltwaters of Summer Bay are open to snagging, however, the freshwaters from the outlet of Summer Bay Lake to the ocean are closed to all sportfishing.

· All freshwaters of Unalaska Island are closed to snagging year-round.

· The Southwest Alaska Sportfish regulation booklet has a complete list of sport fishing regulations for Unalaska Bay. It can be found in print in many locations or at: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fishregulations.sw_sportfish

Fishing reports:

· Reds are being caught at Front Beach and some reports came in from Margaret’s Bay from folks fishing with rod and reel. Remember to observe the markers for fresh vs. saltwater.

· Reds are in at Summer Bay too, and anglers are catching them snagging from the beach.

· Counts at the McLee’s weir are over 10,000 reds now and subsistence fishing has been good.

· Dollies are being caught off many local beaches too: Front Beach and Summer Bay are great places to fish.

· A few reports of king salmon caught trolling in the bay have come in, though anglers report spotty fishing the last few summers for kings.

· There are halibut and cod starting to be caught in the bay now as well and fishing should get better as the summer continues.

· As of January 1, 2020 all anglers fishing saltwaters from a boat in Alaska need to have a deep water release device on board and release any rockfish they aren’t keeping to 100 ft or the depth of capture, whatever is shallower.

