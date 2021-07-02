Alaska Department of Fish and Game Bi-Weekly Fishing Report For July 1, 2021

Unalaska Bay/Dutch Harbor Road System

Regulation reminders:

· The bag limit for Unalaska Bay fresh and saltwaters is 5 salmon per day of which only 2 may be sockeye.

· Anglers are reminded that Town Creek (Iliuliuk/Unalaska Lake drainage) is closed to fishing for sockeye year-round.

· The saltwaters of Summer Bay are open to snagging, however, the freshwaters from the outlet of Summer Bay Lake to the ocean are closed to all sportfishing.

· All freshwaters of Unalaska Island are closed to snagging year-round.

· The Southwest Alaska Sportfish regulation booklet has a complete list of sport fishing regulations for Unalaska Bay. It can be found in print in many locations or at: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fishregulations.sw_sportfish

Fishing reports:

· Reds are being caught at Front Beach and in Margaret’s Bay on rod and reel with varied success.

· Counts at the McLee’s weir are up to 4,508 reds as of yesterday and fishing sounds average.

· No reports of reds caught at Summer Bay, but fish should be showing up anytime and there are likely some around now.

· Dollies are being caught off many local beaches too: Front Beach and Summer Bay are great places to fish.

· No new reports of halibut, crab or cod at this time.

· As of January 1, 2020 all anglers fishing saltwaters from a boat in Alaska need to have a deep water release device on board and release any rockfish they aren’t keeping to 100 ft or the depth of capture, whatever is shallower.

Contact Tyler Polum or Kelly Krueger at 486-1880 for more sport fishing information.