Alaska Department of Fish and Game Bi-Weekly Fishing Report For August 9, 2021

Unalaska Bay/Dutch Harbor Road System

Regulation reminders:

· Saltwaters within 250 yards of Summer Bay Creek and all freshwaters of Summer Bay Lake drainage close to fishing Monday, August 16th.

· The bag limit for Unalaska Bay fresh and saltwaters is 5 salmon per day of which only 2 may be sockeye.

· Anglers are reminded that Town Creek (Iliuliuk/Unalaska Lake drainage) is closed to fishing for sockeye year-round.

· All freshwaters of Unalaska Island are closed to snagging year-round.

· The Southwest Alaska Sportfish regulation booklet has a complete list of sport fishing regulations for Unalaska Bay. It can be found in print in many locations or at: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fishregulations.sw_sportfish

Fishing reports:

· The pinks are in and bright fish can be found in many spots. Town Creek (from the signs at the Church Hole downstream), Summer Bay and most beaches can be good places to find bright pinks.

· Remember that the annual closure around Summer Bay goes into effect this coming Monday, August 16th. Last chance to get out there for reds as well as fish for pinks within 250 yards of the creek mouth.

· Dollies can still be caught off many local beaches too: Front Beach and Summer Bay continue to be great places to fish. These fish will be following the pinks into the rivers soon, however.

· Fishing for halibut and cod has been great in the Bay!

· As of January 1, 2020 all anglers fishing saltwaters from a boat in Alaska need to have a deep water release device on board and release any rockfish they aren’t keeping to 100 ft or the depth of capture, whatever is shallower.

Contact Tyler Polum or Kelly Krueger at 486-1880 for more sport fishing information.