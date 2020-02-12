Activity Decreases At Shishaldin Volcano Following Months Of Unrest

The last eruption at Shishaldin Volcano was on Jan. 19. The AVO has lowered the alert level to "advisory."
Credit Courtesy of Woodsen Saunders / Alaska Volcano Observatory

Following a series of flight-canceling explosions, activity at Shishaldin Volcano has decreased over the past three weeks.

Matt Haney, a geophysicist with the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO), said this marks a pause for the eastern Aleutian volcano's eruptive phase, which has been underway since late last year.

"The last major activity was on January 19," said Haney. "There was an eruption that day. That was about three weeks ago. Since then, activity had been declining, and then last week we concluded that eruptive activity had ended or paused."

While the AVO lowered Shishaldin's alert level from "watch" to "advisory" last week, scientists are closely monitoring the volcano, located about 60 miles southwest of Cold Bay.

Haney said Shishaldin tends to ramp up quickly. Since 1775, it's had at least 54 episodes of unrest, including more than 24 confirmed eruptions. 

Tags: 
News
SHISHALDIN
shishaldin volcano
AVO
alaska volcano observatory
aleutian islands
FALSE PASS
COLD BAY
AVIATION

Related Content

False Pass Experiences Ash Fallout After Shishaldin Sends Volcanic Cloud 30,000 Feet

By Jan 19, 2020
Chris Stewart

Updated 01/20/20 at 10:30 a.m.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) has decreased the Aviation Color Code to "orange" and Alert Level to "watch" for Shishaldin Volcano. 

Ash emissions declined greatly Sunday night and seismicity is currently low. A SIGMET warning from the National Weather Service is still in effect for the detached volcanic cloud drifting east-southeast over the Pacific Ocean.

Activity At Shishaldin Volcano Is Low Following Multiple Ash Eruptions

By Jan 8, 2020
Alaska Volcano Observatory

Seismic activity at Shishaldin Volcano is back down after an eruption yesterday caused flights to be cancelled out of Cold Bay – about 58 miles to the northeast.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) lowered the Aviation Color Code to "orange" and Alert Level to "watch." 

The volcano has been active since July, and has had two ash eruptions in the past week.

Unrest At Shishaldin Volcano Continues; Alert Level Increases To 'Warning'

By Jan 7, 2020
Aaron Merculief

 Updated 4:15 p.m. 1/07/20

Ash eruption at Shishaldin Volcano continues and has intensified as shown in satellite and lightning data. The Aviation Color Code has increased to "red" and Alert Level has increased to "warning."

Hans Schwaiger, a geophysicist with the Alaska Volcano Observatory, said the volcano - 58 miles southwest of Cold Bay – began erupting again this morning, and had sent an ash cloud 27,000 feet that is drifting to the east-northeast, as of 1 p.m.