5 People Rescued From Life Raft After Vessel Sinks Southwest Of Unalaska

By 5 minutes ago

U.S. Coast Guard officials say the loss of the F/V Pacific 1 is under investigation. It's unclear why the vessel sank Friday.
Credit United States Coast Guard

Five people were rescued safely from a life raft in the Bering Sea Friday after their fishing vessel sank about 40 miles west-southwest of Unalaska.

The F/V Pacific 1 first signaled its distress to another commercial fishing vessel, the F/V Kona Kai, which relayed the message to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"It was reported to be taking on water and listing heavily with five people aboard," said Petty Officer Lauren Dean.

Dean said the Coast Guard launched two helicopter crews from Cold Bay to search for the Pacific 1. By the time they arrived, the vessel had sunk and its crew had abandoned ship.

"The aircrew was able to locate the raft with all five people aboard," she said. "But due to an in-flight problem, they had to deploy a data marker buoy. And then they had to unfortunately return back to the base."

Dean didn't specify the helicopter's problem. But she said the Good Samaritan vessel Kona Kai was close enough to follow the marker buoy it left behind.

The Kona Kai found the raft, brought all five people onboard, and transported them to Unalaska "in good condition."

Now, Dean said the Coast Guard is trying to figure out why the Pacific 1 sank.

"That is going to be under investigation," she said. "We do not know why the boat went down."

It appears the Pacific 1's sinking marks the first vessel loss of the Bering Sea's winter fishing season, though Dean couldn't immediately confirm.

Related Content

No Public Update On USCG Inquiry, As Kelch's Death Remains Under Investigation

By Feb 6, 2019
United States Coast Guard

Eleven days after his body was found on the "west side" of Amaknak Island, the U.S. Coast Guard is still investigating the death of 19-year-old Ethan Kelch.

The crewman died in Unalaska last week while his vessel, the Cutter Douglas Munro, was in port for repairs.

"It's still under investigation, and we can't provide any comments as of yet," said Lt. Brian Dykens of the Coast Guard's public affairs office in Juneau.

Death Of Coast Guard Member Sparks Investigation In Unalaska

By Jan 29, 2019
United States Coast Guard

Updated 2/4/19

In Unalaska, the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a crew member of the Cutter Douglas Munro.

Ethan Kelch, 19, was reported missing on the night of Saturday, Jan. 26, according to Lt. Brian Dykens of Coast Guard Public Affairs.

After a ground and air search, the Virginia man was found unresponsive that Sunday on the "west side of Amaknak Island."

"The Cutter Douglas Munro was in port receiving repairs, and the incident occurred early Sunday morning," said Dykens. 

Bering Sea Crab Season Opens Monday

By Oct 12, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Bering Sea fishermen head out Monday for the start of the commercial crabbing season.

Despite participating in what has long been considered one the country's most dangerous fisheries, the crab fleet has made major safety strides in the last two decades.

KUCB's Laura Kraegel spoke with Captain Bill Wichrowski of the F/V Summer Bay and Scott Wilwert of the U.S. Coast Guard's fishing vessel safety program about that changing culture.