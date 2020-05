The Aleutian Arts Council, the Museum of the Aleutians and KUCB recently coordinated the first ever AAC Virtual Coffeehouse, which also combined unique aspects from Community Arts Show and the Just Desserts event.

This unique program showcased a variety of performers from near and far, and was sponsored by the Aleutian Arts Council, the Museum of the Aleutians, A Better Way Heating, OptimERA and Billie Jo Gehring and Roger Deffendall.

Click on the link below to view the program in it's entirety.