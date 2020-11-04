2020 General Election: Unalaska's Preliminary Election Results

Election Day brought 624 Unalaskans to the polls.
The state Division of Elections still has to canvas 197 early, absentee, questioned and special needs ballots cast in person in Unalaska, as well as the ballots submitted by voters who applied directly through the state to vote early or absentee.
Unalaska's preliminary results are below.
U.S. PRESIDENT
- Joe Biden: 275 (44.42%)
- Don Blankenship: 1
- Roque De La Fuente: 1
- Jesse Ventura: 1
- Jo Jorgensen: 8
- Brock Pierce: 2
- Donald J. Trump: 325 (52.5%)
- Write-Ins: 6
U.S. SENATE
- Al Gross: 250 (40.78%)
- John Wayne Howe: 37
- Dan Sullivan: 326 (53.18)
- Write-Ins: 0
U.S. HOUSE
- Alyse Galvin: 275 (44.93%)
- Don Young: 336 (54.9%)
- Write-ins: 1
ALASKA HOUSE DISTRICT 37
- Bryce Edgmon: 444 (94.46%)
- Write-ins: 26
BALLOT MEASURE ONE
- Yes: 304 (53.61%)
- No: 263 (46.38%)
BALLOT MEASURE TWO
- Yes: 343 (61.35%)
- No: 216 (38.64%)