2020 General Election: Unalaska's Preliminary Election Results

It's Election Day, and the polls are open in Unalaska.

143 local early and absentee voters have already cast their ballots at City Hall. And their votes will help determine the presidential race, as well as decide who represents Alaska in Washington D.C. and who controls the state legislature.

"That [number] does not include the number of voters who applied to the State Division of Elections to vote early or absentee via mail or electronic transmission," said Unalaska City Clerk Marjie Veeder.