The 2019 UCSD Tsunami Bowl Team Presents On Invasive Species

The 2019 UCSD Tsunami Bowl Presentation was held at the Unalaska City School Auditorium on February 12th at 7pm. The Tsunami Bowl is Alaska’s version of the National Ocean Sciences Bowl (NOSB), a nationwide marine sciences competition. Unalaska has been attending since 2005.

The team this year called themselves “Team Procrastination” and included Ariel Go, Kathleen Tan, Gabrielle Thomas and Xavia Valverde. According to the Unalaska Tsunami Bowl facilitator David Gibson, the team has been working very hard for the last several months to prepare a presentation to the community based on a fifteen-page research paper they wrote together. Team Procrastination titled their presentation, “The Oversight Invasive Species Plan.”

Their presentation outlined current methods that introduce invasive species to Alaska, the local and state level impacts of invasive species, and a proposed management plan for this issue. The presentation took about fifteen minutes before entertaining questions from the audience.

The team will be travelling to Seward next week for the State competition where they will give their presentation and then compete in the NOSB quiz bowl rounds. Good luck Raiders!

If you would like to see this presentation in it’s entirety, it will be on Channel 8 TV at 8pm and 10pm on Wednesday February 13th.