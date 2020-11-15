2 Weeks After Weathering Eta, Central America Readies For Another Powerful Hurricane

Hurricane Iota has strengthened as it makes its way toward the coast of Nicaragua, where it is expected to make landfall Monday, becoming the second deadly storm in as many weeks to hit the Central American country.

Iota is the 30th named storm of the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Eta, which made landfall in Nicaragua earlier this month as a Category 4 storm already wreaked havoc, killing at least 120 people in flash floods and mudslides in parts of Central America and Mexico before crossing Cuba and slicing through Florida.

As of 1:00 a.m. ET, Iota had strengthened into a Category 3 storm and was located 45 miles east-northeast of the Colombian island of Providencia. It was producing sustained winds of 125 miles per hour and moving west at 10 mph, according to the U.S.-based National Hurricane Center.

The NHC says Iota has the potential to bring catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge and extreme rainfall to Central America when it makes landfall Monday evening as a Category 4 storm.

Forecasters said the latest storm could dump 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and southern Belize.

By Sunday evening, some 63,500 people had been evacuated in northern Honduras, according to official reports, with Nicaraguan officials saying Sunday afternoon that 1,500 people had been moved from low-lying areas of the country's northeast, including the inhabitants of Cayo Misquitos.

In Bilwi, where Eta made landfall on Nov. 3, residents were fearful that their homes might not stand up to the latest storm so soon after weathering the last one, The Associated Press reports.

