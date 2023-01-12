In Memoriam: Dixie Engman

Dixie Lee Engman, a longtime resident of Dutch Harbor, AK, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Libby, Montana. She was 67 years old.

Dixie was born on June 14, 1955 to Jesse and Marvel (Jacobson) Jones in Shelby, MT. She attended high school in Shelby, and then started her adventures in life. During her time, she fell in love, she raised and loved two daughters, made numerous lifelong friendships, and found her passions in life. Dixie was an excellent seamstress, crafter, and highly creative. She was generous and giving, always looking to help. Dixie had a sharp mind, and spent many years as a bookkeeper. She was a wizard with finances and numbers. Although she spent her last few months in Montana, she fell in love with the bays in Dutch Harbor, AK and all the beauty and life within its waters. She loved the ocean and it brought her so much joy and peace.

Dixie is survived by her husband, Steve Engman, of Dutch Harbor, AK; daughter, Jennifer Lindquist of Lakeway, TX and granddaughters, Kaitlin Tabaracci, and Mackenzie and Josefine Lindquist; daughter and son-in-law Natalie and Jason Ten Eyck of Kalispell, MT and granddaughter Piper Ten Eyck; stepson Scott Engman and stepdaughter Teia Engman of Twin Falls, ID; and stepdaughter Tasha Engman and grandson Damen Shepherd of Clatskanie, OR. Recognition is also needed for sister-in-law Cindy Jones, of Libby, MT for her stewardship in Dixie’s last days.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Jesse Elmer Jones; mother and stepfather, Marvel Marie Majerus and Harold Clarence Majerus; sister, Della Mae Cramton; brothers, Jesse Lynn Jones and James Lyle Jones; and grandson, Kyle Patterson.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dixie will be held in late June 2023. Details on the service will be coordinated by her daughters and provided in the spring. All other arrangements are being taken care of by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, MT.