In Memoriam: Irving Jay Klamke

Irving Jay Klamke passed unexpectedly away on July 6,2022. He was born in Bremerton, WA to Henry and Lorene Klamke on Sept. 25, 1956.

Being outdoors, hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes. He found great pride and joy in his daughter and grandchildren. Irving had recently retired after spending most of his adult life as a welder in Alaska, including work for Unisea, Inc. in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor.

He was preceded in death by his father Henry and leaves behind his mother Lorene Klamke, daughter and son-in-law Ann Janay and Simon Kidder, his grandchildren Daniel Jay and Alice Ann Kidder, sisters Dolores Daniel, Darlene Davidson, Lorna Bransdorf, Jeanette (Paul) Boatman and brother Nicholai (Melissa) Klamke. Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on July 31, 2022 from 2-5pm at 328 N.E. Park St., Poulsbo.

Arrangements entrusted to The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary.