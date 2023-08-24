Training exercise at Dutch Harbor gantry crane reveals gaps in emergency readiness

Andy Lusk / KUCB The Matson gantry crane in Dutch Harbor.

When the closest hospital is a three-hour medevac flight away, medical emergencies on the job are more than just an occupational hazard: they’re a matter of life and death.

For Matson gantry crane operators in Dutch Harbor, the workplace is one of the most precarious spots in town. The operators work from a tiny cab a hundred feet in the air, accessible only by elevator or a shaky metal staircase, followed by a series of catwalks. It’s also manned alone. In the event of a heart attack or a stroke on the job, it’s almost impossible to get help fast.

Andy Lusk / KUCB Workers listen to Fire Chief Ben Knowles speak.

International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 223 represents close to 200 workers, many of whom are local to Unalaska. The union partnered for the better part of a year with the Matson labor relations committee and the Unalaska Fire Department to develop a plan for getting an unconscious operator to safety. They gathered at the city dock on Aug. 10 to practice lifting a team of firefighters to the crane cab using a hundred-foot ladder. But that plan didn’t work.

“This was an exercise that had not been done in a very long time,” said Jeff Hancock, Vice President of the Alaska Longshore Division. “The surprises were that the equipment that local fire and EMS believed would be sufficient in order to access this high altitude rescue environment…didn't quite reach.”

Given that it’s not possible to bring an unconscious operator directly to the ground using the ladder, Hancock said that in a real emergency, the fire department would send a crew up on the elevator or the staircase. They’d then deliver emergency care in the cab of the crane.

That approach, however, still leaves open the question of evacuation: if the operator needs to be flown to a hospital, how will they reach the ground fast enough? Responders still aren’t sure.

Earlier this year, the Port in Oakland shut down operations for a day after a crane operator died on the job. Although the Unalaska exercise wasn’t planned because of the death in California, Hancock said the incident gave organizers extra reason to be diligent.

Andy Lusk / KUCB Matson is a shipping company with a large presence in Dutch Harbor.

“The fact that something like that happened while we're in the process of updating this training and understanding where our local capabilities are…just further reinforces the need for a plan,” Hancock explained.

Fire Chief Ben Knowles said that even with equipment shortcomings, knowing the ladder doesn’t reach helps his crew prepare for a real emergency.

“There's a lot of good dialogue between union members and firefighters about the ‘what ifs,’” he said. “We have some more plans in store in the future, and [will try] to make this an annualized thing so we continually progress and get better and more confident in our responses.”

Organizers are still working to find an alternative to delivering medical care inside the crane’s cab. Some have proposed installing a door along a catwalk that would remove part of the distance between fire truck and unconscious operator, but Hancock isn’t sure that’s the best plan.

“Those are things that are going to require an engineer’s review to make sure that [they] can be done, and that they would even help,” he said.

Meanwhile, safety training continues on a rolling basis. The union is also working to develop safety plans for other emergencies, like when a worker goes overboard from the dock or a parked vessel. Weather permitting, an exercise for that scenario is expected to take place in September.