Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Industry
Local News
International marine salvage company acquires local diving business MAC Enterprises

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published May 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM AKDT
MAC ENTERPRISES.jpeg
Contributor
MAC Enterprises was founded in 1982 by local Jimmer McDonald.

Resolve Marine has acquired longstanding local diving company MAC Enterprises.

In a statement released Monday, the international marine salvage company announced that it’s bringing MAC into the fold of its Alaska services.

MAC Enterprises was founded in 1982 by local Jimmer McDonald. The Unalaska company provides a number of marine services to the nation’s top fishing port, including underwater welding, charters and inspections.

“Jimmer’s well-earned reputation of providing quality, affordable services make the business combination seamless for both organizations and the growing client base we serve,” said Resolve General Manager A.W. McAfee in the statement.

Resolve Marine has offices across the globe. Locally, it provides salvage, emergency response, dry dock and ship repair services.

Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
