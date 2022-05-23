International marine salvage company acquires local diving business MAC Enterprises

Resolve Marine has acquired longstanding local diving company MAC Enterprises.

In a statement released Monday, the international marine salvage company announced that it’s bringing MAC into the fold of its Alaska services.

MAC Enterprises was founded in 1982 by local Jimmer McDonald. The Unalaska company provides a number of marine services to the nation’s top fishing port , including underwater welding, charters and inspections.

“Jimmer’s well-earned reputation of providing quality, affordable services make the business combination seamless for both organizations and the growing client base we serve,” said Resolve General Manager A.W. McAfee in the statement.

Resolve Marine has offices across the globe. Locally, it provides salvage, emergency response, dry dock and ship repair services.

