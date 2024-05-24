© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Stranded paddleboarder rescued from Unalaska’s Summer Bay Lake

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published May 24, 2024 at 12:33 PM AKDT
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB

The Unalaska Fire Department responded to a distress call around 2 p.m. Sunday, after a woman had fallen off her stand-up paddleboard and was adrift in Summer Bay Lake.

Firefighters, rescue swimmers and a haul team rescued the woman and began hypothermia treatment, according to officials with the fire department. She was taken to the local health clinic to be stabilized and is expected to make a full recovery.

The fire department stresses the importance of exercising caution when participating in recreational activities, especially in the island’s cold-water environments. Officials advise wearing proper clothing, always using a personal flotation device on the water and taking a partner or advising someone of your plans.
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
