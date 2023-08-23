Unalaska Public Safety investigates death of 24-year-old known for coaching NYO

The local Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a young Unalaska man who died Tuesday, according to the city.

Twenty-four-year-old Faizar Cayron was found deceased shortly before 3 p.m. His next of kin have been notified.

Cayron moved to Unalaska in 2013, and graduated from Unalaska High School in 2017, according to Unalaska Fire Chief Ben Knowles. He worked for the water division of the city’s Department of Public Utilities and coached local Native Youth Olympics athletes.

The Unalaska Department of Public Safety is still investigating the incident. Cayron’s body is scheduled to be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

Grief counselors from APIA are on hand for anyone who would like to talk, individually or in groups. Counseling is available until 2 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers at City Hall.

You can also call USAFV’s crisis line any time at (907) 581-1500, or call APIA at (907) 581-2751.

