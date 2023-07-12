'Happy Healthy Unalaska' discusses postpartum depression and local resources

Perinatal or postpartum mood and anxiety disorder describes distressing feelings that occur around pregnancy and throughout the first year following a pregnancy. Feelings can be mild, moderate or severe. Without treatment, symptoms can last months or even years, depending on the severity. In all cases, help is available. In this episode of "Happy, Healthy Unalaska," M. Lynn Crane, the Director of Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, talks to nurse midwife Jennifer Heller about postpartum depression. They discussed symptoms, prevention, local resources, and ways to support a parent who is struggling with postpartum depression.

"Happy Healthy Unalaska" is a radio discussion program that is produced by Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence and KUCB Radio.