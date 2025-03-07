Unalaska leaders press lawmakers to fund long-anticipated local projects

Unalaska’s city manager and the leader of an Aleutian regional Alaska Native corporation were in Juneau Monday and Tuesday advocating for state funds that could help push several local projects over the finish line.

City Manager Bil Homka and Ounalashka Corp. CEO Natalie Cale told state lawmakers about Unalaska’s unique priorities as part of the city’s annual lobbying trip. At the top of their list is improving the Robert Storrs Small Boat Harbor and paving Captains Bay Road.

Homka said he and Cale were “laying the groundwork” for future asks, even if state funding is limited this year.

The city wants $5 million to replace aging infrastructure and expand capacity at the small boat harbor, and another $5 million to pave Captains Bay Road, which leads to a few different industrial facilities — including a major Trident Seafoods plant slated to open by 2029.

Officials also want to fund an investigation into Unalaska’s geothermal energy potential, reinforce shorelines against erosion, combine a pair of dredging projects, and upgrade the airport. It’s a lot to take on, and the total price tag is over $14 million.

But Homka remains optimistic.

“These legislators, they pay attention,” he said. “It's a much smaller state than others, so our state government is much closer to those that they represent.”

Unalaska Mayor Vince Tutiakoff Sr. and council member Anthony Longo planned to join Homka and Cale on the trip, but were unable to leave the island. Instead, they went straight to the annual Southwest Alaska Municipal Conference in Anchorage this week. Cale joined Tutiakoff and a few other council members at the conference.

Some Unalaska officials will be in Washington, D.C. later this month to make their case to the federal government. At a February city council meeting, the council approved resolutions outlining both state and federal priorities .

Homka expects to meet with newly-appointed department heads in President Donald Trump’s administration as well as military representatives. When it comes to making connections, he said he wants to be “first in, instead of last in.”

“Unalaska has a lot of issues that are very unique,” Homka said. “And unless you really meet them and talk to them, some of the newer folk that may be coming in with appointments wouldn't really understand how we do business out here.”

Cale said she plans to tell federal officials in D.C. about long-standing military contamination and ongoing cleanup efforts in the Aleutians that could take decades to complete and would require a significant amount of funding.