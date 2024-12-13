© 2024 KUCB
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Aleutians see growth as Alaska’s overall population is expected to decline

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published December 13, 2024 at 5:49 PM AKST
Southwest Alaska has the fastest-growing population in the state, according to new predictions from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The Southwest region includes seven census areas: Kusilvak, covering the Lower Yukon River; Bethel; Dillingham; Bristol Bay; Lake and Peninsula; Aleutians East; and Aleutians West.

State researchers say the Southwest region's population is younger than the rest of Alaska. High birth rates are driving steady growth, which offsets people moving away from the region. By 2050, Southwest Alaska is expected to grow by 11%, gaining 4,700 residents.

These growth rates combine three factors: births, deaths and net migration.

Populations in the Aleutians East and West are projected to keep growing through 2050. The Aleutians West has the second-highest growth rate in the state from 2023 to 2025, at 1.3%. Only Skagway in Southeast Alaska is predicted to grow more, at 2.2%.

Southwest's population growth is counter to what is happening statewide. State researchers say Alaska's total population is expected to shrink by 2% by 2050, marking the first projected decline in state history.
