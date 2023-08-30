Estkarlen Magdaong named Unalaska’s new city clerk

Estkarlen Magdaong was named Unalaska’s new city clerk earlier this month, after more than a decade with the City of Unalaska. Magdaong has been acting city clerk since July, and was promoted to the permanent position on Aug. 16.

She’s also the first Filipino department director within the City of Unalaska — in a community where nearly 40% of the population identifies as Asian, according to the 2020 U.S. Census .

Magdaong started as an administrative assistant with the city clerk’s department in 2012, and worked her way up to Unalaska’s city clerk position.

“Estkarlen’s knowledge of the inner workings of the clerk’s department and her passion for public service will be of exceptional benefit both to the City of Unalaska and our citizens,” City Manager Bil Homka said in a statement.

As city clerk, Magdaong will oversee elections, provide legislative support to the mayor and City Council, serve as the tax and license administrator and manage public records.

Magdaong said the city clerk is often the first person the public goes to for information on local governance, from taxes to elections, and she enjoys being that point of contact for the community.

“I feel so passionate about the position in how it impacts not just myself, but the people around me,” Magdaong said, “because we're representing the people.”

She’s also eager to learn more about effectively organizing and running meetings where decisions are made.

“I look forward to what each day brings with much enthusiasm and eagerness to learn,” she said. “And help in providing the service that the people are expecting of us and just do well, overall.”